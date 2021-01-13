Who is Gov. Cooper appointing to empty Cabinet posts, legislative seats?

With four Cabinet seats and two Wake County seats in the state legislature all up for grabs at the start of the new year, Gov. Roy Cooper has been busy appointing new people to those high-profile state government roles.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is responsible for one of the vacancies, after he tapped North Carolina environmental chief Michael Regan to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after Biden takes office.

That leaves Cooper to pick a new N.C. Department of Environmental Quality secretary, to replace Regan, as Cooper begins his second term in office. The job will deal with everything from industrial and farming pollution, to continuing Cooper’s goal of reducing North Carolina’s greenhouse gas emissions.

He also needed to replace the heads of three other state government agencies who all recently announced they would be leaving those roles, too: At the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

In addition to the four Cabinet seats, Cooper had to fill two legislative seats. Both are in Wake County and held by Democrats, so the Democratic Party nominated replacements who Cooper then appointed.

So who’s getting all these new jobs?

We’ll keep updating this story as we find out more.

Legislative seats

One of the seats in the state legislature was empty because state law gives the governor the power to appoint judges in case of vacancies. That’s what Cooper did last month when he selected then-Rep. Darren Jackson to replace Phil Berger Jr., the son of the state’s Republican Senate leader, on the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Berger won election to the N.C. Supreme Court, leaving a vacancy behind on the lower court. Cooper appointed Jackson, a Knightdale lawyer who previously had been the top Democrat in the N.C. House of Representatives, to take Berger’s spot on the bench.

Knightdale Mayor James Roberson took Jackson’s seat.

The second empty legislative seat was vacated by Wake County businessman Sam Searcy. A Democrat who won his Senate race in the southern part of the county, Searcy announced he would step down shortly after the election.

For that seat, Democrats nominated and Cooper appointed Sydney Batch.

Batch had been a member of the N.C. House and was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party after flipping a conservative-leaning district in southwest Wake County in 2018. But she lost her 2020 reelection campaign to Republican Erin Paré, who is now the only Republican representing Wake County in the legislature in either chamber.

Cabinet positions

Cooper has yet to nominate anyone to lead DEQ or Commerce.

At Military and Veterans Affairs, Cooper nominated a retired Marine Corps general to take over for departing agency head Larry Hall. Hall is a former lawmaker from Durham and also a Marine veteran.

Retired Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin was the commander of Camp Lejeune, the North Carolina base that is also the Marine Corps’ largest, from 2006 to 2008. He later served as a top NATO official before retiring in 2013.

“After a career at the highest levels of the United States Marine Corps, Walter Gaskin understands well the challenges and opportunities faced by active duty military personnel, veterans and their families and he shares my belief that North Carolina should be the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the nation,” Cooper said in a press release.

Gaskin, who grew up in Savannah, Georgia, was one of only four Black men to ever rise as high in the ranks of the Marines as he did, his hometown news station WTOC reported when he became a three-star general in 2010.

“Although I retired from active duty in 2013, my commitment to providing the opportunities, resources and care owed to our military members and veterans has never ceased,” Gaskin said in the press release from Cooper’s office. “I look forward to working with Governor Cooper and his team as we continue this critical work.”

At Cultural Resources, Cooper nominated D. Reid Wilson, a top deputy, to take over for departing agency head Susi Hamilton.

Wilson has a long history in environmentalism and politics. He was the national political director of the Sierra Club from 1989 to 1993 and later worked for the EPA in the Clinton administration. He then led the nonprofit Conservation Trust for North Carolina, from 2003 to 2017, before joining the department Cooper has now tapped him to lead.

“I am glad that he will lead the agency as we continue to support our state’s art, history and music and to preserve North Carolina’s lands, parks, and wildlife,” Cooper said.

State government power struggle

Cooper’s picks for the four open Cabinet positions can take office, but aren’t guaranteed to keep the jobs.

Like in the federal government, nominees for North Carolina’s Cabinet positions are subject to approval from the N.C. Senate.

That had never been the case in the past, but the Republican-led General Assembly changed the law after Cooper, a Democrat, defeated former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in 2016. Cooper tried to get it thrown out in court, but he lost. The legislature was allowed to go ahead with hearings on his nominees.

Lawmakers ended up approving all Cooper’s Cabinet nominees during his first term. But they did reject some of his nominees for non-Cabinet positions like the N.C. Board of Education, The News & Observer reported.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.