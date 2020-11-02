Elections
Questions about state and local races? Check out our full coverage of NC elections
Election Day is Tuesday, and much more than the presidential election is on the ballot in North Carolina. Our politics reporters have the information you need about local and state races.
Here are some of the key stories we’ve published. For more, check out our voter guide and our fact checks. Sign up for our politics newsletter and listen to our podcast.
U.S. Senate — Tillis, Cunningham
Tillis, in bid for second term in Senate, says he’s done what he said he would for NC
Cunningham says devotion to public service is at heart of U.S. Senate run
Voter guide: Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham answer our questions
NC governor — Cooper, Forest
NC Gov. Roy Cooper wants another term. His first is ‘defined by the coronavirus pandemic’
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest campaigning for NC governor to get the state out of ‘lockdown’
Voter guide: Roy Cooper, Dan Forest and Steven J. DiFiore answer our questions.
U.S. House — Wake, Orange and Durham counties
Districts 2 and 4: Redrawn congressional districts lean blue, have new Triangle focus
U.S. House — Across NC
District 8: ‘Historic’ candidate makes Fayetteville’s U.S. House race competitive
District 9: It’s quiet in North Carolina’s 9th District. Shifting sands could make race close anyway.
District 11: How GOP star Madison Cawthorn polarized the battle for Asheville’s seat in Congress
NC lieutenant governor — Robinson, Holley
Muslim ‘invaders’ and transgender ‘delusion’: Lt. gov. candidate’s posts draw criticism
Voter guide: Mark Robinson and Yvonne Lewis Holley answer our questions.
NC attorney general — Stein, O’Neill
NC Attorney General candidates hold contentious race while fighting for similar goals
Voter guide: Josh Stein and Jim O’Neill answer our questions.
NC superintendent of public instruction — Truitt, Mangrum
In race for NC superintendent, the issue of reopening schools amid pandemic looms large
Voter guide: Catherine Truitt and Jen Mangrum answer our questions.
NC Supreme Court and NC Court of Appeals
The 2020 elections will decide the makeup of NC’s top courts. Here’s what’s at stake.
Voter guide: Judicial candidates answer our questions.
NC treasurer — Folwell, Chatterji
Race for NC state treasurer will turn on health care plan, pension fund investments
Voter guide: Dale Folwell and Ronnie Chatterji answer our questions.
Labor commissioner — Dobson, Holmes
NC labor commissioner race: More than just an elevator photo
Voter guide: Josh Dobson and Jessica Holmes answer our questions.
Agriculture commissioner — Troxler, Wadsworth
NC agriculture commissioner race: Farming, marijuana, State Fair and the future
Voter guide: Steve Troxler and Jenna Wadsworth answer our questions.
Insurance commissioner — Causey, Goodwin
Convicted donor looms large in NC insurance commissioner race
Voter guide: Mike Causey and Wayne Goodwin answer our questions.
Auditor — Wood, Street
State auditor candidates want to track how NC tax dollars are being spent
Secretary of state — Marshall, Sykes
Business versus state experience duke it out in NC Secretary of State race
Voter guide: Elaine Marshall and E.C. Sykes answer our questions.
NC General Assembly
‘We are in control’: How a decade of Republican majorities reshaped North Carolina
Voter guide: House District 37’s Sydney Batch, Erin Paré and Liam Leaver answer our questions.
Wake County
Wake school board candidates argue over how soon to return kids to in-person classes
Raleigh
Got questions about Raleigh’s $80 million affordable housing bond? We answer them.
Does Raleigh’s affordable housing bond do enough for the city’s poorest residents?
