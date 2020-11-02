Questions about state and local races? Check out our full coverage of NC elections

Election Day is Tuesday, and much more than the presidential election is on the ballot in North Carolina. Our politics reporters have the information you need about local and state races.

Here are some of the key stories we've published.

U.S. Senate — Tillis, Cunningham

Tillis, in bid for second term in Senate, says he’s done what he said he would for NC

Cunningham says devotion to public service is at heart of U.S. Senate run

Voter guide: Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham answer our questions

NC governor — Cooper, Forest

NC Gov. Roy Cooper wants another term. His first is ‘defined by the coronavirus pandemic’

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest campaigning for NC governor to get the state out of ‘lockdown’

Voter guide: Roy Cooper, Dan Forest and Steven J. DiFiore answer our questions.

U.S. House — Wake, Orange and Durham counties

Districts 2 and 4: Redrawn congressional districts lean blue, have new Triangle focus

U.S. House — Across NC

District 8: ‘Historic’ candidate makes Fayetteville’s U.S. House race competitive

District 9: It’s quiet in North Carolina’s 9th District. Shifting sands could make race close anyway.

District 11: How GOP star Madison Cawthorn polarized the battle for Asheville’s seat in Congress

NC lieutenant governor — Robinson, Holley

Muslim ‘invaders’ and transgender ‘delusion’: Lt. gov. candidate’s posts draw criticism

Voter guide: Mark Robinson and Yvonne Lewis Holley answer our questions.

NC attorney general — Stein, O’Neill

NC Attorney General candidates hold contentious race while fighting for similar goals

Voter guide: Josh Stein and Jim O’Neill answer our questions.

NC superintendent of public instruction — Truitt, Mangrum

In race for NC superintendent, the issue of reopening schools amid pandemic looms large

Voter guide: Catherine Truitt and Jen Mangrum answer our questions.

NC Supreme Court and NC Court of Appeals

The 2020 elections will decide the makeup of NC’s top courts. Here’s what’s at stake.

Voter guide: Judicial candidates answer our questions.

NC treasurer — Folwell, Chatterji

Race for NC state treasurer will turn on health care plan, pension fund investments

Voter guide: Dale Folwell and Ronnie Chatterji answer our questions.

Labor commissioner — Dobson, Holmes

NC labor commissioner race: More than just an elevator photo

Voter guide: Josh Dobson and Jessica Holmes answer our questions.

Agriculture commissioner — Troxler, Wadsworth

NC agriculture commissioner race: Farming, marijuana, State Fair and the future

Voter guide: Steve Troxler and Jenna Wadsworth answer our questions.

Insurance commissioner — Causey, Goodwin

Convicted donor looms large in NC insurance commissioner race

Voter guide: Mike Causey and Wayne Goodwin answer our questions.

Auditor — Wood, Street

State auditor candidates want to track how NC tax dollars are being spent

Secretary of state — Marshall, Sykes

Business versus state experience duke it out in NC Secretary of State race

Voter guide: Elaine Marshall and E.C. Sykes answer our questions.

NC General Assembly

‘We are in control’: How a decade of Republican majorities reshaped North Carolina

Voter guide: House District 37’s Sydney Batch, Erin Paré and Liam Leaver answer our questions.

Wake County

Wake school board candidates argue over how soon to return kids to in-person classes

Raleigh

Got questions about Raleigh’s $80 million affordable housing bond? We answer them.

Does Raleigh’s affordable housing bond do enough for the city’s poorest residents?