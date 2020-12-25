From athletes to activists, the 10 most influential people in Triangle sports in 2020

At one point over the summer, N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore found himself on a group text with hundreds of other college football players who were engaged in a fervent and robust debate. Moore doesn’t know or remember, exactly, how he was added, but it became compelling theater.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Darien Rencher represented those who wanted to play in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten who were threatening a boycott if their concerns about inequity in college athletics weren’t addressed. Moore, who earlier in the summer had organized a protest of N.C. State athletes against racial injustice in the wake of the George Floyd killing, was enthralled.

Moore had not been afraid to step forward and lead when he felt that events had made it necessary, but as he watched those conversations happen in real time, Moore for the first time realized how much clout he and his collegiate peers really commanded.

“People just kind of fed off each other, at UNC and Duke and with us, and you see that across the country,” Moore said. “The athlete has realized the power we have, with the platform we have, is immense. With the number of followers we have and the people who will listen to us, it’s our responsibility to stand up and speak out.”

N.C. State’s Isaiah Moore along with other Wolfpack athletes, coaches and staff kneel for 8:46, the time police kneeled on George Floyd, during a #PackUnited peaceful protest against racial and social injustice outside Holladay Hall on the campus of N.C. State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Collectively, the college athletes of the Triangle found their voice in 2020, earning them the top spot in this year’s Triangle Ten, the News & Observer’s annual ranking of the 10 most influential people in sports in the Triangle.

The athletes and their peers across college athletics are joined this year by new coaches, new stars and new leaders, among others, in this list compiled by N&O sports columnist Luke DeCock with input from other staff members, focusing on impact in 2020 specifically.

1. College athletes

It wasn’t just the football players, who would eventually issue a joint statement that brought the disparate platforms together. It was happening across the country and across the Triangle.

Clayton’s Asia Todd abruptly transferred from Liberty, where she had made the Sun Belt all-freshman team in women’s basketball, in protest of the racial climate at that school. Her video announcing why she was leaving went viral; she’s now at Central Florida.

North Carolina track athletes Nicole Barnes and Lauryn Hall organized a march down Franklin Street in August that drew hundreds of other UNC athletes, including stars and even coaches from the men’s basketball team. Duke athletes rallied outside Cameron Indoor Stadium, with freshman Henry Coleman III giving remarks that went viral. North Carolina football players replaced the names on their jerseys with messages like “peace” and “equality” for a national TV appearance against Notre Dame.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) has replaced his last name with ‘Peace’ on the back of his game jersey during the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

In a year defined by a pandemic, their willingness to stand up for what they believed was right rose above the noise as they made themselves heard.

“We have a generation of students and student-athletes who want to be heard and who want their voices to be heard,” Moore said. “It’s great. At one point, it wasn’t like this. It’s all about creating the conversation. That’s the biggest thing we’ve been trying to do, just continue to have the conversation.”

Athletes have always dabbled in activism, from John Carlos and Tommie Smith on the medal stand in 1968 to Colin Kaepernick, but instances of organized dissent have been rarer in college athletics, until now.

North Carolina football players memorably (and successfully) demanded the creation of a Black cultural center on campus in 1992, Missouri football players threatened a boycott in 2015 and hundreds of UNC athletes signed a petition demanding the removal of Silent Sam in 2018, but this summer was notably different.

There were two reasons for that: social media and the changing climate on campus.

Clockwise from top left are screenshots of tweets by N.C. State football’s Ricky Person Jr., Isaiah Moore, head coach Dave Doeren and Devin Leary. Twitter

Social media has brought college athletes together across sports and schools and geographical bounds in a way they never have been before. The conversations that started on Twitter and Instagram over the summer between players who barely knew each other, if they did at all, blossomed into organized action.

As for the climate, at all three of the Triangle’s ACC schools, the newfound activism of their athletes was tacitly, if not openly, encouraged by their universities. Coaches and ADs made sure they were seen participating in the protests their players organized. The NCAA allowed football teams to wear a patch representing social justice initiatives on their jerseys this year, and all three did. Moore helped design N.C. State’s, a black fist with the words education, action and awareness around it.

N.C. State football players wore this patch designed by the players and produced and applied by the Wilson College of Textiles during the 2020 football season. NC State Athletics

So much of athletes’ activism in the past had been in opposition to the powers that be on campus, under the threats of vindictive coaches or angry boosters. In 2020, the world has changed to the point where universities really had no choice but to acknowledge the power their athletes had. And that those athletes are just starting to realize they have.

Meanwhile, they’re following the example of pro athletes like LeBron James, who responded to criticism that he should “shut up and dribble” by pointing out he was more than a basketball player. Today’s college athletes want to make the same point.

“This generation of student-athletes, and this generation of college students in general, is more empowered to speak out,” said Nolan Smith, the former Duke star and current director of basketball operations who organized the August rally that included not only Duke athletes but basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Kara Lawson.

“They obviously have more outlets than ever, more than what even I had when I was coming through college -- social media, Instagram, Twitter. Across the board, they have so many platforms to make their voice heard. And then they’re not afraid to speak out. When I was in college, I was always aware of what was going on in America but I was not vocal like they are. They’re built different from how we were.”

Or as Martin Jarmond, the UCLA athletic director from Fayetteville, put it, “They don’t see things the same way we do. And that’s cool.”

Jarmond was confronted by members of his football team with a list of COVID-19-related health and safety demands in June, only a month after taking the job. He said talking to them was as much an education for him as it was an administrative task. He could sense the momentum they had behind them.

“In certain ways, they’re finding their voice when it matters the most,” Jarmond said. “In our environment right now, where our country is, it’s been a tumultuous year -- politically, social justice, the pandemic. It’s been a chaotic year. We need true leadership and authenticity. From that perspective, I was proud to see our student-athletes stand up and use their voice and talk about some of the things that are important to them. As an administrator, I learned. Admins and ADs, we learned a lot this year.”

N.C. State’s Isaiah Moore speaks during a #PackUnited peaceful protest against racial and social injustice outside Holladay Hall on the campus of N.C. State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

2. Jim Phillips, next ACC commissioner

Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips celebrates as the Northwestern women’s basketball team beats Illinois 75-58 to win at least a share of the Big Ten Conference Championship at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. John J. Kim Chicago Tribune/AP

The commissioner’s office may be in Greensboro (for now) but given the importance of the three ACC schools to the Triangle -- and the importance of those schools to the ACC -- it might as well be here. Phillips is the Northwestern athletic director whose only tie to the league is a stint at Notre Dame under Duke athletic director Kevin White.

He will face the dual challenges of navigating the financial and medical impact of COVID-19 on the ACC as well as a changing NCAA landscape, from a potential Power 5 breakaway to the liberalization of athlete rights through name, image and likeness.

A top candidate for the Big Ten commissioner opening in 2019 that went to Kevin Warren and a leader in NCAA governance -- he had been in line to serve as chairman of the men’s basketball committee in 2022 -- Phillips will have a lot on his plate from Day 1.

Notably, he’s the first ACC commissioner whose background is primarily in basketball.

3. Nolan Smith, Duke men’s basketball director of operations

Duke’s Nolan Smith, Director of Operations & Player Development, talks to players on the court during the Blue Devils’ 77-63 victory over Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

If college athletes have discovered a new voice, people like Smith have helped them find it. Only a decade removed from his own career at Duke, the basketball staffer has been a force for change within the program, on campus and in Durham.

Smith organized the August rally on campus in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, giving Duke athletes a chance to speak. He was named a George H.W. Bush Points of Light Inspiration honoree in September for his work away from the court, he was the N&O’s Tar Heel of the Month in October and his profile both at Duke and in Durham continues to grow.

Smith was among the community leaders who demanded a sit-down with the Durham police chief and sheriff in June; if he’s not a college head coach someday, it may be because he chose to follow that path instead.

4. Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC secretary of Health and Human Services

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

No one outside the world of sports has had a bigger impact on life inside it than Cohen, the point person on the state’s response to COVID-19 and now a household name after nine months of public briefings alongside Gov. Roy Cooper.

Her decisions have had a massive influence on how sports have been conducted during the pandemic at every level in the Triangle and in the state, from whether they are played to whether fans are allowed, from youth and high schools up through college and professional teams.

Sports is obviously a small part of her portfolio, but her opinion carries enormous weight there, as it does in so many areas of life in North Carolina in 2020. Cohen is the Tar Heel of the Year.

5. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes forward

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) moves on the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP

With not one but two lacrosse-style goals last season -- picking the puck up on the blade of his stick while behind the net and tucking it over the goaltender’s shoulder -- Svechnikov not only announced his presence to the NHL but got his own animation in the NHL 21 video game.

One of the NHL’s best young players, Svechnikov was far more productive in his sophomore season with expanded opportunities on the power play. Even better should lie ahead for the gifted Russian goal-scorer, who is still only 20.

With Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, the Hurricanes have two of the NHL’s best young players, and when Svechnikov’s next contract is settled, two of the most expensive.

6. Vincent Price, Duke president

Duke president Vincent Price congratulates Zion Williamson (1) after Duke’s 73-63 victory over Florida State in the finals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

When the ACC seemed determined for its basketball tournament to play on in Greensboro as the novel coronavirus swept across the country, and soon-to-be-outgoing commissioner Swofford waffled publicly on the morning of the quarterfinals, Price finally stood up and filled the leadership vacuum.

His decision to suspend Duke’s intercollegiate athletics ahead of the Duke-N.C. State game saved the conference the embarrassment of the Big East, which had to stop a game at halftime. It also had the potential at the time to cost Duke a shot at a national title, if the NCAA hadn’t quickly followed suit.

Duke has remained a leader not only within the ACC but nationally in terms of keeping both students and athletes safe from COVID-19.

7. LeVelle Moton, NC Central men’s basketball coach

N.C. Central coach LeVelle Moton hugs guard C.J. Keyser after the Eagles won the MEAC regular-season championship with an 86-80 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday. Luke DeCock ldecock@newsobserver.com

When not building a MEAC powerhouse at his alma mater that won its fourth regular-season title in seven years last spring, Moton has long served as a mentor to an entire generation of young basketball stars growing up in the Triangle, from John Wall to Rodney Purvis and beyond.

But even as he continues to be overlooked for bigger jobs, his national profile as a thought leader within the game continues to rise. With more elite recruits more willing to consider HBCU programs -- including the class of 2023’s Mikey Williams, who has N.C. Central on his early list -- Moton may be in a position to capitalize.

Meanwhile, Moton’s real-estate development firm earlier this month became a partner in the controversial Downtown South proposal in Raleigh.

8. Elissa Cunane, NC State center

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) and Aislinn Konig (1) head to their teammates after the N.C. State Wolfpack’s 71-66 victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament finals at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The 6-foot-5 junior has been the keystone of N.C. State’s revival under coach Wes Moore. As a sophomore, she was the only ACC player to average a double-double and helped N.C. State win its first ACC title since 1991.

A national player-of-the-year candidate, she outdueled South Carolina star Aliyah Boston as the Wolfpack knocked off the No. 1 team in the country earlier this month. A top recruit out of Summerfield in Guilford County, her decision to stay home helped change the trajectory of the program. Her emergence as one of the best players in the country continues to fuel its growth.

9. Debinha, NC Courage midfielder

North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha (10) takes a shot during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC at Zions Bank Stadium Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Rick Bowmer AP

As the ongoing departure of superstars-- Sam Mewis, Crystal Dunn -- and opt-outs from the NWSL’s fall series have exposed cracks in the Courage’s longstanding NWSL superiority, Debinha continues to be one of the most dangerous attackers in the game, both as a creator and a scorer.

The Guardian ranked her the 13th-best player in the world in 2020, ahead of Mewis (15th) and Dunn (21st); current Courage teammates Lynn Williams, Abby Dahlkemper and Denise O’Sullivan also made the top 100. The nimble 29-year-old Brazilian is increasingly the fulcrum of the Courage offense -- and will have to excel in that role for the club to meet its own lofty standards.

10. Chad Price, MAKO Medical chief executive officer

Mako Medical CEO Chad Price with one of the diagnostic machines at the company’s Henderson facility. Dan Kane The News & Observer

Price has been in the news this year for, uh, other reasons -- a falsified resume and questions about campaign donations -- but the medical testing company he founded has played a pivotal role in the ACC and others being able to return to play.

MAKO has processed more than 30,000 COVID tests on short turnarounds in its Henderson facility for ACC schools to meet the conference’s thrice-weekly testing protocols for football and basketball. MAKO also served, curiously enough, as the title sponsor of impromptu season-opening basketball tournaments at Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Five to watch in 2021

1. Kara Lawson and Courtney Banghart, women’s basketball coaches

New Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson was an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics before she was hired in July. Charles Krupa AP

The two new coaches -- Lawson, 39, is in her first season at Duke; Banghart, 42, in her second at UNC -- have taken over programs that once dominated the ACC but both saw standards slip among accusations of poor treatment of players. The addition of Notre Dame and Louisville changed the balance of power in the ACC, so Lawson and Banghart will have a tougher climb to national relevance than their predecessors ... but N.C. State has managed it. They come at it from different angles: Banghart built an Ivy League powerhouse at Princeton, while Lawson is one of the biggest personalities in the game but a first-time head coach.

2. Leon Krapf, NC State goalkeeper

N.C. State goalkeeper Leon Krapf, a native of Germany, is the president of the Wolfpack’s athlete advisory council and the ACC’s student representative to the NCAA, where he serves on a committee charting the future of that organization. News & Observer staff

It’s a little misleading to call Krapf a future leader, because the native of Germany is already at the front of just about every opportunity current athletes have to influence the direction of college athletics: he served as the chairman of N.C. State’s athlete advisory group, the ACC representative to the NCAA’s athlete advisory council and one of five athletes on the ACC’s 20-person search committee entrusted with picking a replacement for Swofford.

3. Akshay Bhatia, teenage professional golfer

Akshay Bhatia hits his tee shot on the second hole during the round of 32 at the 2019 U.S. Amateu. Chris Keane USGA Museum

The Wake Forest teenager’s first year on the PGA Tour didn’t go as planned but he cashed his first paycheck at the Safeway Open in September and briefly contended in the Mayakoba Golf Classic earlier this month after playing his way in through a Monday qualifier. Bhatia, who turns 19 in January, has the game to compete at the highest level and his breakthrough could come at any time. With his Callaway sponsorship deal, he’s already moving in elite circles. He shared a private jet to a tournament in Saudi Arabia with another left-hander: Phil Mickelson. Still, he’s got a long way to keep up with Triangle pros Webb Simpson, Brendon Todd, Doc Redman, Grayson Murray and Chesson Hadley, who combined for more than $10 million in winnings in 2020.

4. Larry Perkins, PNC Arena vice president

Larry B. Perkins is the PNC Arena’s vice president of guest relations and assistant general manager. He has written “Buck Seventy Two” about overcoming his childhood struggles. The book is available on Amazon. “Life Choices” is available for free through Perkins’ website. LIZA WEIDLE

Always in demand nationally for his experience and expertise in arena safety and security, where he has been one of the country’s foremost experts on the subject for decades, Perkins is helping not just the Hurricanes and N.C. State but teams across the country figure out how to get fans back into arenas safely, whenever that time comes. Whatever the protocols end up being along the path toward a return to full attendance, Perkins will have a strong voice in determining them, and not just at PNC.

5. John Forslund, unemployed (for now) hockey announcer

Carolina Hurricanes TV announcer John Forslund does the pregame show in the booth before an NHL game at PNC Arena. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Forslund’s awkward departure from the Hurricanes’ TV booth after three decades on the air left big shoes for the amiable Mike Maniscalco to fill, and Maniscalco did a good job charting his own course in the playoffs. With Mike “Doc” Emrick retiring as NBC’s lead hockey announcer, could Forslund be the next voice of hockey in the United States? It’s a distinct possibility -- with even bigger shoes to fill. American hockey fans would be lucky to have him, just as Hurricanes fans were for so long.

