4 have died in NC rip currents this month. Heed these surf safety tips

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony Pause 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:35 Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:03 People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 1:44 Farming together changes father-son relationship 1:53 Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video 1:28 Wake principals train to prevent more racial incidents in schools 0:30 100-mile-long yard sale offers everything you need and many things you don't 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today