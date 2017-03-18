Downtown residents rush to salvage what the fire didn’t ruin

Residents trudged through rain Saturday morning to grab what they could salvage from the homes they were forced to abandon after a massive fire damaged their apartment units.
City officials drove them a dozen at a time to The Link and the Quorum Center, two residential high-rises near the apartment building destroyed in Thursday’s blaze. The apartment building, erected at the site of the old Greyhound Terminal, was under construction and was completely ruined in the fire.
Firemen escorted residents to their units Saturday morning, guiding them around broken glass and debris. They stuffed clothes, gadgets and medicine into duffels and suitcases.
“The electronics, the furniture, that’s lost. We grabbed whatever else we could,” said Jonathan Smith of Goldsboro, whose family owns a condo unit in the Quorum.
His parents bought the unit several years ago, opting for a second-home in Raleigh’s urban center instead of a vacation property at the beach.
“What do you know? We didn’t want to worry about a place at the beach with all the risk of hurricanes,” Smith said.
Recovery crews flocked to The Link and the Quorum Saturday morning. Dozens of workers came to help remediate water damage caused by sprinklers and address whatever smoke issues they could.
David Myer, a resident at The Link, knows he is lucky. His unit, which faced away from the fire, suffered minimal damage. He grabbed his computer and some clothes Saturday morning; he has been able to stay with his girlfriend. Myer said officials said it would be “a while” before anyone could return.
In the meantime, he said he plans to distract himself the same way he was Thursday night when the fire erupted across his block.
“I plan to watch a lot of basketball and drink a lot of beer to take my mind off things,” he said.
Locke: 919-829-8927 or @MandyLockeNews
