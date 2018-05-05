Hoops star Wendell Moore trims college list to 5, and odds favor the Triangle

Wendell Moore Jr., a star high school basketball player in the Charlotte area, has trimmed his list of college possibilities in half.
The 6-foot-5 forward at Cox Mill High tweeted his final five schools on Friday, revealing he is likely to stay in North Carolina at the next level.
The five schools are Duke, NC State, UNC, Wake Forest and South Carolina.
The list Moore shared in October featured 10 schools, including Maryland, Florida State, Ohio State, Kansas and Washington.
Moore is ranked by 247Sports as 24th overall and fifth out of small forwards in his 2019 class. ESPN ranks him closer to No. 20 overall.
At Cox Mill, which repeated as the NCHSAA 3A basketball state championship in March, Moore averaged more than 25 points per game as a junior. He’s already eclipsed the 2,000-point mark.
Moore was named the boys player of year and first team all-state this spring by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
He was also among four players receiving the most votes for inclusion on the Associated Press all-state boys team, alongside UNC signee Coby White. Moore was the only sophomore named to that list in 2017.
Comments