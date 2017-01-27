Duke Now

January 27, 2017 1:35 PM

Bilas: Duke basketball coach Krzyzewski’s actions ‘no big deal’

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas says Duke players will eventually laugh about Mike Krzyzewski banning them from the locker room and wearing team gear.

The Blue Devils Hall of Fame coach, still recovering from back surgery he had on Jan. 6, called a team meeting at his house on Tuesday, according to an ESPN report.

Bilas said Krzyzewski’s actions weren’t outside of normal.

A number of coaches do stuff like this. ESPN’s Jay Bilas

“Athletic teams run differently than your normal office, so some people don’t process this as no big deal when it’s really no big deal,”said Bilas, who played for Krzyzewski from 1982-86 and was an assistant at Duke from 1990-92. “A number of coaches do stuff like this. (The players aren’t) laughing now, but they’ll laugh later.”

Krzyzewski’s actions, a private locker room matter made public through the ESPN report, came a day after No. 17 Duke (15-5, 3-4) lost 84-82 to N.C. State in Durham for the first time since 1995.

The Blue Devils squandered a 12-point lead late and shot 38 percent in the second half against a Wolfpack team fueled by a career night from freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

“I don’t consider the loss to N.C. State embarrassing; they’ve got a lottery pick at point guard,” Bilas said. “It’s more about the way they’re playing. It’s a question of how they’re going about it. They could have won and maybe this happened. I think probably the thing that’s more frustrating for them is that a locker room issue became public.”

Duke has lost three of its last four game. Its lone victory in that stretch was a 70-58 win over Miami that was surged by a second-half spark; Duke has just one assist in the first half of the game.

Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about doing what he loves and dealing with setbacks along the way during an exclusive interview with The News & Observer in December.

Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

Duke acting head basketball coach Jeff Capel talks about coaching the Blue Devils with Mike Krzyzewski out after having back surgery. Capel coached his team to a home win over Boston College.

Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com

Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

Pack hasn't won a game in Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995 and did it behind a 32 point night by freshman Smith.

Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan

Related content

Duke Now

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

View more video

Duke beat writer Jessika Morgan

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jessika Morgan has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.

Sports Videos