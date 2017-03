Duke, coming off a historic run through the ACC tournament , will start the third part of its season on Friday in the NCAA tournament in Greenville, S.C.

The Blue Devils (27-8) earned the No. 2 seed in the East region after winning four games in four days for their 20th ACC title and first since 2011. Duke will being its pursuit of a sixth NCAA title under coach Mike Krzyzewski with No. 15 Troy (22-14) in the first round on Friday.