Here’s who’s been picked to win the ACC football championship, player of the year

Either Clemson or Florida State has won the ACC every year since 2011. The Seminoles were picked by the media at the ACC kickoff to keep that streak going.
FSU, 10-3 overall last year, received 117 votes (out of 167) to win its fourth Atlantic Division and conference titles in six years. Miami, a familiar choice, received 103 votes to win the Coastal Division.
The Hurricanes, 9-4 a year ago in coach Mark Richt’s first season, have not won a conference or division title since joining the ACC in 2004. This is the fourth time the Canes have been the media’s preseason choice.
N.C. State and Wake Forest were tabbed to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Atlantic Division, behind FSU, Clemson and Louisville. North Carolina and Duke were picked to finish fifth and sixth, respectively, on the Coastal side.
Not surprisingly, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, was voted the preseason ACC player of the year. Jackson received 113 votes, followed by FSU quarterback Deondre Francois (23 votes) and Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (11 votes).
The Noles and Tigers, back-to-back ACC champions, have taken some of the guesswork out of the preseason vote. The media has correctly predicted the past three champions and four times in the past five years.
Miami might have a reason to worry. The media hasn’t correctly called the Coastal race since 2011.
Atlantic Division order (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Florida State (121)
2. Clemson (37)
3. Louisville (9)
4. N.C. State
5. Wake Forest
6. Syracuse
7. Boston College
Coastal Division
1. Miami (103)
2. Virginia Tech (40)
3. Georgia Tech (9)
4. Pittsburgh (7)
5. UNC (4)
6. Duke (4)
7. Virginia
ACC champion
1. Florida State (117)
2. Clemson (35)
3. Louisville (7)
T4. Virginia Tech (3)
T4. Miami (3)
6. Duke (1)
ACC player of the year
1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (113)
2. Deondre Francois, QB, FSU (23)
3. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson (11)
4. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College (8)
5. Jaylen Samuels, WR, N.C. State (7)
6. Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse (2)
T7. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (1)
T7. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami (1)
T7. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke (1)
