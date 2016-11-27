NCHSAA football playoff brackets

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2016 football playoffs.
Note: Final scores will posted in parentheses, games listed in order as they appear from top-to-bottom on the bracket. Also, “/” separates games and “///” divides the bracket’s top and bottom halves.
4AA EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-Wake Forest 56, 8ME-Panther Creek 0
5E-Laney 41, 4ME-Fuquay-Varina 19
3E-Heritage 17, 6ME-Holly Springs 14
2ME-Pinecrest 42, 7E-Leesville Road 21
///
1ME-Middle Creek 42, 8E-Wakefield 0
4E-Sanderson 34, 5ME-South View 0
3ME-Richmond County 28, 6E-Millbrook 14
2E-Garner 51, 7ME-Green Hope 0
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
3E-Heritage 25, 2ME-Pinecrest 22
///
1ME-Middle Creek 45, 4E-Sanderson 7
2E-Garner 54, 3ME-Richmond County 37
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-Wake Forest vs 3E-Heritage
///
1ME-Middle Creek vs 2E-Garner
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
4A EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-New Hanover 45, 8ME-Northern Durham 3
4ME-Cardinal Gibbons 70, 5E-D.H. Conley 42
3E-West Johnston 28, 6ME-Pine Forest 0
2ME-Cape Fear 62, 7E-Clayton 3
///
1ME-Scotland County 47, 8E-New Bern 7
4E-Southeast Raleigh 21, 5ME-Seventy-First 14
6E-Hoggard 38, 3ME-Hillside 34
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
4ME-Cardinal Gibbons 35, 1E-New Hanover 13
2ME-Cape Fear 35, 3E-West Johnston 34 (OT)
///
1ME-Scotland County 66, 4E-Southeast Raleigh 28
6E-Hoggard 65, 2E-J.H. Rose 41
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
2ME-Cape Fear vs 4ME-Cardinal Gibbons
///
1ME-Scotland County vs 6E-Hoggard
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
3AA EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-West Brunswick 35, 8ME-Northern Guilford 21
5E-Jacksonville 35, 4ME-Westover 34
3E-Terry Sanford 44, 6ME-Northwood 21
2ME-Lee County 48, 7E-Topsail 6
///
1ME-Eastern Guilford 55, 8E-Corinth Holders 20
3ME-Western Alamance 21, 6E-Southern Durham 16
2E-Cleveland 56, 7ME-Union Pines 42
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
5E-Jacksonville 28, 1E-West Brunswick 12
2ME-Lee County 35, 3E-Terry Sanford 3
///
1ME-Eastern Guilford 37, 5ME-Asheboro 7
3ME-Western Alamance 51, 2E-Cleveland 26
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
2ME-Lee County vs 5E-Jacksonville
///
1ME-Eastern Guilford vs 3ME-Western Alamance
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
3A EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-West Craven 55, 8ME-Northeast Guilford 7
4ME-Eastern Alamance 35, 5E-Nash Central 21
3E-Havelock 42, 6ME-Williams 14
///
1ME-Southern Nash 30, 8E-Northern Nash 15
4E-Rocky Mount 30, 5ME-Southern Lee 28
3ME-Southern Guilford 37, 6E-West Carteret 6
7ME-South Johnston 52, 2E-Eastern Wayne 7
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
1E-West Craven 36, 4ME-Eastern Alamance 7
///
4E-Rocky Mount 27, 1ME-Southern Nash 21
3ME-Southern Guilford 29, 7ME-South Johnston 7
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-West Craven vs 3E-Havelock
///
3ME-Southern Guilford vs 4E-Rocky Mount
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
2AA EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-East Duplin 77, 8ME-Graham 0
5E-Roanoke Rapids 44, 4ME-East Davidson 34
3E-Hertford County 46, 6ME-Franklinton 18
2ME-T.W. Andrews 27, 7E-North Brunswick 7
///
1ME-Clinton 36, 8E-North Lenoir 13
5ME-South Granville 24, 4E-SouthWest Edgecombe 20
6E-Northside (Jacksonville) 41, 3ME-Randleman 6
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
1E-East Duplin 33, 5E-Roanoke Rapids 0
3E-Hertford County 34, 2ME-T.W. Andrews 31
///
1ME-Clinton 45, 5ME-South Granville 7
6E-Northside (Jacksonville) 15, 2E-Bunn 7
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-East Duplin vs 3E-Hertford County
///
1ME-Clinton vs 6E-Northside (Jacksonville)
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
2A EAST
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-Northeastern 48, 8ME-Midway 12
5E-Southwest Onslow 29, 4ME-North Johnston 12
3E-Edenton Holmes 45, 6ME-Beddingfield 22
7E-Kinston 33, 2ME-Greene Central 25
///
1ME-South Columbus 42, 8E-Bertie 26
5ME-Fairmont 50, 4E-First Flight 42
3ME-East Bladen 62, 6E-Farmville Central 42
2E-Ayden-Grifton 46, 7ME-Red Springs 32
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
1E-Northeastern 63, 5E-Southwest Onslow 20
3E-Edenton Holmes 51, 7E-Kinston 33
///
1ME-South Columbus 75, 5ME-Fairmont 42
3ME-East Bladen 28, 2E-Ayden-Grifton 21 (OT)
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-Northeastern vs 3E-Edenton Holmes
///
1ME-South Columbus vs 3ME-East Bladen
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
1AA EAST
Note: North Moore is a 6-seed in the 1AA West. The Mustangs lost in the first round 26-13 at Bessemer City.
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-East Carteret 85, 8ME-Rosewood 0
5E-Gates County 34, 4ME-Louisburg 17
3E-Tarboro 46, 6ME-James Kenan 12
2ME-Granville Central 48, 7E-Camden County 21
///
1ME-Lakewood 42, 8E-Spring Creek 0
5ME-Princeton 70, 4E-Riverside (Williamston) 64 (4OT)
3ME-Union 41, 6E-Trask 14
2E-Wallace-Rose Hill 63, 7ME-Pender 7
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
1E-East Carteret 56, 5E-Gates County 0
3E-Tarboro 61, 2ME-Granville Central 0
///
1ME-Lakewood 42, 5ME-Princeton 22
2E-Wallace-Rose Hill 38, 3ME-Union 0
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-East Carteret vs 3E-Tarboro
///
1ME-Lakewood vs 2E-Wallace-Rose Hill
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
1A EAST
Note: Chatham Central is a 7-seed in the 1A West. The Bears lost at Mitchell County 66-12 in the first round.
First round (Friday Nov. 18):
1E-Plymouth 62, 8ME-Weldon 6
4ME-Jones 38, 5E-Manteo 30
3E-Northside (Pinetown) 61, 6ME-Rocky Mount Prep 12
2ME-North Edgecombe 44, 7E-Columbia 0
///
1ME-Southeast Halifax 46, 8E-Pamlico County 6
5ME-Northampton County 58, 4E-Perquimans 48
3ME-KIPP Pride 56, 6E-Mattamuskeet 14
2E-Southside 8, 7ME-South Creek 0
Second round (Friday Nov. 25):
1E-Plymouth 49, 4ME-Jones 13
2ME-North Edgecombe 16, 3E-Northside (Pinetown) 14
///
5ME-Northampton County 42, 1ME-Southeast Halifax 14
2E-Southside 60, 3ME-KIPP Pride 8
Third round (Friday Dec. 2):
1E-Plymouth vs 2ME-North Edgecombe
///
2E-Southside vs 5ME-Northampton County
East final (Friday Dec. 9):
State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):
