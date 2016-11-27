High School Sports

November 27, 2016 3:06 PM

NCHSAA football playoff brackets

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2016 football playoffs.

Note: Final scores will posted in parentheses, games listed in order as they appear from top-to-bottom on the bracket. Also, “/” separates games and “///” divides the bracket’s top and bottom halves.

4AA EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-Wake Forest 56, 8ME-Panther Creek 0

5E-Laney 41, 4ME-Fuquay-Varina 19

3E-Heritage 17, 6ME-Holly Springs 14

2ME-Pinecrest 42, 7E-Leesville Road 21

///

1ME-Middle Creek 42, 8E-Wakefield 0

4E-Sanderson 34, 5ME-South View 0

3ME-Richmond County 28, 6E-Millbrook 14

2E-Garner 51, 7ME-Green Hope 0

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-Wake Forest 7, 5E-Laney 6

3E-Heritage 25, 2ME-Pinecrest 22

///

1ME-Middle Creek 45, 4E-Sanderson 7

2E-Garner 54, 3ME-Richmond County 37

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-Wake Forest vs 3E-Heritage

///

1ME-Middle Creek vs 2E-Garner

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

4A EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-New Hanover 45, 8ME-Northern Durham 3

4ME-Cardinal Gibbons 70, 5E-D.H. Conley 42

3E-West Johnston 28, 6ME-Pine Forest 0

2ME-Cape Fear 62, 7E-Clayton 3

///

1ME-Scotland County 47, 8E-New Bern 7

4E-Southeast Raleigh 21, 5ME-Seventy-First 14

6E-Hoggard 38, 3ME-Hillside 34

2E-J.H. Rose 49, 7ME-Person 6

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

4ME-Cardinal Gibbons 35, 1E-New Hanover 13

2ME-Cape Fear 35, 3E-West Johnston 34 (OT)

///

1ME-Scotland County 66, 4E-Southeast Raleigh 28

6E-Hoggard 65, 2E-J.H. Rose 41

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

2ME-Cape Fear vs 4ME-Cardinal Gibbons

///

1ME-Scotland County vs 6E-Hoggard

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

3AA EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-West Brunswick 35, 8ME-Northern Guilford 21

5E-Jacksonville 35, 4ME-Westover 34

3E-Terry Sanford 44, 6ME-Northwood 21

2ME-Lee County 48, 7E-Topsail 6

///

1ME-Eastern Guilford 55, 8E-Corinth Holders 20

5ME-Asheboro 31, 4E-Triton 14

3ME-Western Alamance 21, 6E-Southern Durham 16

2E-Cleveland 56, 7ME-Union Pines 42

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

5E-Jacksonville 28, 1E-West Brunswick 12

2ME-Lee County 35, 3E-Terry Sanford 3

///

1ME-Eastern Guilford 37, 5ME-Asheboro 7

3ME-Western Alamance 51, 2E-Cleveland 26

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

2ME-Lee County vs 5E-Jacksonville

///

1ME-Eastern Guilford vs 3ME-Western Alamance

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

3A EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-West Craven 55, 8ME-Northeast Guilford 7

4ME-Eastern Alamance 35, 5E-Nash Central 21

3E-Havelock 42, 6ME-Williams 14

2ME-Orange 48, 7E-Fike 7

///

1ME-Southern Nash 30, 8E-Northern Nash 15

4E-Rocky Mount 30, 5ME-Southern Lee 28

3ME-Southern Guilford 37, 6E-West Carteret 6

7ME-South Johnston 52, 2E-Eastern Wayne 7

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-West Craven 36, 4ME-Eastern Alamance 7

3E-Havelock 14, 2ME-Orange 7

///

4E-Rocky Mount 27, 1ME-Southern Nash 21

3ME-Southern Guilford 29, 7ME-South Johnston 7

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-West Craven vs 3E-Havelock

///

3ME-Southern Guilford vs 4E-Rocky Mount

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

2AA EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-East Duplin 77, 8ME-Graham 0

5E-Roanoke Rapids 44, 4ME-East Davidson 34

3E-Hertford County 46, 6ME-Franklinton 18

2ME-T.W. Andrews 27, 7E-North Brunswick 7

///

1ME-Clinton 36, 8E-North Lenoir 13

5ME-South Granville 24, 4E-SouthWest Edgecombe 20

6E-Northside (Jacksonville) 41, 3ME-Randleman 6

2E-Bunn 49, 7ME-St. Pauls 12

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-East Duplin 33, 5E-Roanoke Rapids 0

3E-Hertford County 34, 2ME-T.W. Andrews 31

///

1ME-Clinton 45, 5ME-South Granville 7

6E-Northside (Jacksonville) 15, 2E-Bunn 7

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-East Duplin vs 3E-Hertford County

///

1ME-Clinton vs 6E-Northside (Jacksonville)

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

2A EAST

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-Northeastern 48, 8ME-Midway 12

5E-Southwest Onslow 29, 4ME-North Johnston 12

3E-Edenton Holmes 45, 6ME-Beddingfield 22

7E-Kinston 33, 2ME-Greene Central 25

///

1ME-South Columbus 42, 8E-Bertie 26

5ME-Fairmont 50, 4E-First Flight 42

3ME-East Bladen 62, 6E-Farmville Central 42

2E-Ayden-Grifton 46, 7ME-Red Springs 32

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-Northeastern 63, 5E-Southwest Onslow 20

3E-Edenton Holmes 51, 7E-Kinston 33

///

1ME-South Columbus 75, 5ME-Fairmont 42

3ME-East Bladen 28, 2E-Ayden-Grifton 21 (OT)

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-Northeastern vs 3E-Edenton Holmes

///

1ME-South Columbus vs 3ME-East Bladen

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

1AA EAST

Note: North Moore is a 6-seed in the 1AA West. The Mustangs lost in the first round 26-13 at Bessemer City.

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-East Carteret 85, 8ME-Rosewood 0

5E-Gates County 34, 4ME-Louisburg 17

3E-Tarboro 46, 6ME-James Kenan 12

2ME-Granville Central 48, 7E-Camden County 21

///

1ME-Lakewood 42, 8E-Spring Creek 0

5ME-Princeton 70, 4E-Riverside (Williamston) 64 (4OT)

3ME-Union 41, 6E-Trask 14

2E-Wallace-Rose Hill 63, 7ME-Pender 7

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-East Carteret 56, 5E-Gates County 0

3E-Tarboro 61, 2ME-Granville Central 0

///

1ME-Lakewood 42, 5ME-Princeton 22

2E-Wallace-Rose Hill 38, 3ME-Union 0

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-East Carteret vs 3E-Tarboro

///

1ME-Lakewood vs 2E-Wallace-Rose Hill

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

1A EAST

Note: Chatham Central is a 7-seed in the 1A West. The Bears lost at Mitchell County 66-12 in the first round.

First round (Friday Nov. 18):

1E-Plymouth 62, 8ME-Weldon 6

4ME-Jones 38, 5E-Manteo 30

3E-Northside (Pinetown) 61, 6ME-Rocky Mount Prep 12

2ME-North Edgecombe 44, 7E-Columbia 0

///

1ME-Southeast Halifax 46, 8E-Pamlico County 6

5ME-Northampton County 58, 4E-Perquimans 48

3ME-KIPP Pride 56, 6E-Mattamuskeet 14

2E-Southside 8, 7ME-South Creek 0

Second round (Friday Nov. 25):

1E-Plymouth 49, 4ME-Jones 13

2ME-North Edgecombe 16, 3E-Northside (Pinetown) 14

///

5ME-Northampton County 42, 1ME-Southeast Halifax 14

2E-Southside 60, 3ME-KIPP Pride 8

Third round (Friday Dec. 2):

1E-Plymouth vs 2ME-North Edgecombe

///

2E-Southside vs 5ME-Northampton County

East final (Friday Dec. 9):

State championship at TBA (Saturday Dec. 16-17):

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

NC Elite Volleyball Club takes the Mannequin Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos