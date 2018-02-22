NCHSAA girls basketball playoff brackets, 2018

We will update this story round-by-round results in the 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association girls basketball playoffs.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “///” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Southeast Raleigh vs BYE / 16-Rolesville (won 47-39) vs 17-Cardinal Gibbons / 8-Leesville Road vs BYE / 9-Hoggard (won 48-27) vs 24-Apex / 4-Green Hope vs BYE / 13-Apex Friendship vs 20-Knightdale (won 43-40) / 5-Holly Springs vs BYE / 12-Lumberton (won 66-44) vs 21-Seventy-First /// 3-Laney vs BYE / 14-Enloe (won 48-28) vs 19-Millbrook / 6-South Central vs BYE / 11-Jordan (won 51-44) vs 22-Middle Creek / 2-Heritage vs BYE / 15-Riverside (won 54-49) vs 18-Cary / 7-South View vs BYE / 10-Wakefield (won 64-29) vs 23-New Bern
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Southeast Raleigh (won 66-35) vs 16-Rolesville / 8-Leesville Road (won 44-35) vs 9-Hoggard
4-Green Hope (won 64-57) vs 20-Knightdale / 5-Holly Springs vs 12-Lumberton (won 70-67)
///
3-Laney (won 54-35) vs 14-Enloe / 6-South Central vs 11-Jordan (won 69-56)
2-Heritage (won 70-37) vs 15-Riverside / 7-South View vs 10-Wakefield (won 49-34)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Southeast Raleigh vs 8-Leesville Road
4-Green Hope vs 12-Lumberton
///
2-Heritage vs 10-Wakefield
3-Laney vs 11-Jordan
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
4A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 16-North Mecklenburg vs 17-Hopewell (won 60-56) / 8-Reagan vs BYE / 9-Ragsdale (won 57-32) vs 24-Rocky River / 4-Ardrey Kell vs BYE / 13-Berry Academy (won 59-49) vs 20-High Point Central / 5-Hickory Ridge vs BYE / 12-Myers Park vs 21-Providence (won 60-56) /// 3-West Forsyth vs BYE / 14-Glenn (won 58-42) vs 19-Hough / 6-Pinecrest vs BYE / 11-Vance (won 54-34) vs 22-Jack Britt / 2-Mallard Creek vs BYE / 15-Page vs 18-Butler (won 53-44) / 7-McDowell County vs BYE / 10-South Mecklenburg (won 79-37) vs 23-East Forysth
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Northwest Guilford (won 62-29) vs 17-Hopewell / 8-Reagan (won 52-41) vs 9-Ragsdale / 4-Ardrey Kell (won 63-44) vs 13-Berry Academy / 5-Hickory Ridge (won 75-26) vs 21-Providence /// 3-West Forsyth (won 66-38) vs 14-Glenn / 6-Pinecrest vs 11-Vance (won 62-39) / 2-Mallard Creek (won 58-38) vs 18-Butler / 7-McDowell County vs 10-South Mecklenburg (won 57-38)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Northwest Guilford vs 8-Reagan / 4-Ardrey Kell vs 5-Hickory Ridge
///
2-Mallard Creek vs 10-South Mecklenburg / 3-West Forsyth vs 11-Vance
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
3A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Jacksonville (won 70-17) vs 32-Western Harnett / 16-Eastern Wayne (won 61-53) vs 17-Western Alamance / 8-Hunt (won 61-49) vs 25-Northside (Jacksonville) / 9-Union Pines (won 55-41) vs 24-Topsail / 4-Hillside (won 75-33) vs 29-Lee County / 13-Clayton (won 48-41) vs 20-West Carteret / 5-New Hanover (won 62-35) vs 28-Rocky Mount / 12-Southern Durham (won 55-41) vs 21-Fike /// 3-E.E. Smith (won 59-27) vs 30-Smithfield-Selma / 14-Franklinton (won 60-54) vs 19-Gray’s Creek / 6-D.H. Conley (won 58-42) vs 27-Cedar Ridge / 11-Terry Sanford vs 22-Northeast Guilford (won 60-58) / 2-Eastern Guilford (won 64-21) vs 31-West Johnston / 15-Harnett Central (won 54-47) vs 18-West Brunswick / 7-East Wake (won 59-49) vs 26-Southern Alamance / 10-Havelock (won 61-48) vs 23-Northwood
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Jacksonville (won 63-47) vs 16-Eastern Wayne / 8-Hunt vs 9-Union Pines (won 53-43)
4-Hillside (won 64-48) vs 13-Clayton / 5-New Hanover (won 47-33) vs 12-Southern Durham
///
3-E.E. Smith (won 57-23) vs 14-Franklinton / 6-D.H. Conley vs 22-Northeast Guilford (won 70-66)
2-Eastern Guilford (won 82-42) vs 15-Harnett Central / 7-East Wake vs 10-Havelock (won 67-51)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Jacksonville vs 9-Union Pines
4-Hillside vs 5-New Hanover
///
3-E.E. Smith vs 22-Northeast Guilford
2-Eastern Guilford vs 10-Havelock
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
3A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Ashbrook (won 69-25) vs 32-Cox Mill / 16-Southeast Guilford (won 82-76) vs 17-Central Cabarrus / 8-Cuthbertson (won 51-43) vs 25-Piedmont / 9-Watauga (won 71-35) vs 24-Statesville / 4-North Iredell (won 63-46) vs 29-Huss / 13-Forestview vs 20-North Gaston (won 62-61) / 5-Southwest Guilford (won 71-56) vs 28-Ben L. Smith / 12-Dudley (won 49-31) vs 21-Charlotte Catholic /// 3-Freedom (won 61-41) vs 30-Northwest Cabarrus / 14-Parkwood vs 19-West Rowan (won 61-57) / 6-Tuscola (won 42-33) vs 27-Asheboro / 11-Rockingham County (won 39-32) vs 22-Hickory / 2-Northern Guilford (won 65-41) vs 31-Sun Valley / 15-Erwin (won 64-51) vs 18-Asheville / 7-Jay M. Robinson (won 49-41) vs 26-Enka / 10-Carson (won 65-46) vs 23-Mount Tabor
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Ashbrook (won 62-47) vs 16-Southeast Guilford / 8-Cuthbertson (won 46-45) vs 9-Watauga / 4-North Iredell (won 40-30) vs 20-North Gaston / 5-Southwest Guilford (won 67-58) vs 12-Dudley /// 3-Freedom vs 19-West Rowan (won 67-55) / 6-Tuscola vs 11-Rockingham County (won 43-34) / 2-Northern Guilford (won 55-45) vs 15-Erwin / 7-Jay M. Robinson vs 10-Carson (won 59-45)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Ashbrook vs 8-Cuthbertson / 4-North Iredell vs 5-Southwest Guilford
///
2-Northern Guilford vs 10-Carson / 11-Rockingham County vs 19-West Rowan
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
2A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Kinston (won 64-47) vs 32-Southern Vance / 16-Bunn vs 17-Nash Central (won 60-59, OT) / 8-Bertie vs 25-Goldsboro (won 42-38) / 9-South Granville (won 76-48) vs 24-Roanoke Rapids / 4-Richlands (won 66-43) vs 29-James Kenan / 13-Red Springs vs 20-Farmville Central (won 73-37) / 5-East Bladen (won 69-38) vs 28-Hertford County / 12-Midway (won 59-37) vs 21-North Johnston /// 3-North Pitt (won 76-43) vs 30-Graham / 14-NCSSM (won 64-59) vs 19-South Lenoir / 6-Bartlett Yancey (won 48-37) vs 27-Whiteville / 11-Croatan vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe (won 50-38) / 2-East Duplin (won 47-25) vs 31-Reidsville / 15-Washington (won 50-48) vs 18-Jordan-Matthews / 7-T.W. Andrews (won 69-35) vs 26-North Lenoir / 10-Pasquotank County vs 23-Currituck County (won 47-37)
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Kinston (won 55-37) vs 17-Nash Central / 9-South Granville (won 65-39) vs 25-Goldsboro
4-Richlands (won 66-65) vs 20-Farmville Central / 5-East Bladen (won 65-56) vs 12-Midway
///
3-North Pitt (won 57-39) vs 14-NCSSM / 6-Bartlett Yancey (won 43-31) vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe
2-East Duplin (won 57-34) vs 15-Washington / 7-T.W. Andrews vs 23-Currituck County (won 51-50)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Kinston vs 9-South Granville
4-Richlands vs 5-East Bladen
///
3-North Pitt vs 6-Bartlett Yancey
2-East Duplin vs 23-Currituck County
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
2A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Mountain Heritage (won 78-39) vs 32-Forest Hills / 16-Shelby (won 50-41) vs 17-West Stanly / 8-Lincolnton vs 25-Madison (won 62-51) / 9-Anson County vs 24-Lake Norman Charter (won 51-36) / 4-East Burke (won 55-49) vs 29-R-S Central / 13-Salisbury vs 20-North Surry (won 54-41) / 5-East Davidson (won 59-44) vs 28-Ashe County / 12-Pisgah vs 21-Wilkes Central (won 49-36) /// 3-North Wilkes (won 72-43) vs 30-Trinity / 14-Maiden vs 19-South Rowan (won 68-46) / 6-Atkins (won 58-40) vs 27-Patton / 11-Owen (won 63-51) vs 22-Newton-Conover / 2-Smoky Mountain (won 72-42) vs 31-Bunker Hill / 15-Draughn vs 18-Ledford (won 71-32) / 7-East Rutherford (won 66-39) vs 26-East Henderson / 10-Forbush (won 76-53) vs 23-Surry Central
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Mountain Heritage (won 82-50) vs 16-Shelby / 24-Lake Norman Charter vs 25-Madison (won 73-42) / 4-East Burke (won 51-41) vs 20-North Surry / 5-East Davidson vs 21-Wilkes Central (won 45-40) /// 3-North Wilkes (won 63-60) vs 19-South Rowan / 6-Atkins (won 57-37) vs 11-Owen / 2-Smoky Mountain vs 18-Ledford (won 59-49) / 7-East Rutherford vs 10-Forbush (won 71-65)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Mountain Heritage vs 25-Madison / 4-East Burke vs 21-Wilkes Central
///
3-North Wilkes vs 6-Atkins / 10-Forbush vs 18-Ledford
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
1A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Pamlico County vs BYE / 16-Perquimans (won 52-37) vs 17-Northside (Pinetown) / 8-East Columbus vs BYE / 9-Riverside (Williamston) (won 73-5) vs 24-Ocracoke / 4-Cape Hatteras vs BYE / 13-Creswell (won 48-46) vs 20-Raleigh Charter / 5-Roxboro Community vs BYE / 12-Vance Charter (won 59-24) vs 21-Rocky Mount Prep /// 3-Northampton County vs BYE / 14-Lakewood (won 74-57) vs 19-Southside / 6-East Carteret vs BYE / 11-Manteo (won 44-36) vs 22-Voyager Academy / 2-Plymouth vs BYE / 15-Gates County vs 18-Edenton Holmes (won 48-43) / 7-Neuse Charter vs BYE / 10-Weldon (won 53-27) vs 23-Princeton
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Pamlico County (won 56-26) vs 16-Perquimans / 8-East Columbus vs 9-Riverside (Williamston) (won 62-41)
4-Cape Hatteras (won 59-27) vs 13-Creswell / 5-Roxboro Community (won 79-52) vs 12-Vance Charter
///
3-Northampton County (won 51-37) vs 14-Lakewood / 6-East Carteret (won 55-43) vs 11-Manteo
2-Plymouth vs 18-Edenton Holmes (won 56-54) / 7-Neuse Charter vs 10-Weldon (won 62-33)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Pamlico County vs 9-Riverside (Williamston)
4-Cape Hatteras vs 5-Roxboro Community
///
3-Northampton County vs 6-East Carteret
10-Weldon vs 18-Edenton Holmes
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
1A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Mount Airy vs BYE / 16-South Davidson vs 17-Alleghany County (won 51-48) / 8-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 9-Highlands (won 61-51) vs 24-Blue Ridge / 4-East Wilkes vs BYE / 13-Albemarle vs 20-Hayesville (won 33-21) / 5-Chatham Central vs BYE / 12-River Mill Academy vs 21-Piedmont Community (won 44-40) /// 3-Murphy vs BYE / 14-Pine Lake Prep vs 19-East Surry (won 49-19) / 6-Union Academy vs BYE / 11-Bishop McGuinness (won 71-41) vs 22-CSD / 2-Mitchell County vs BYE / 15-Highland Tech vs 18-Robbinsville (won 60-42) / 7-Gray Stone Day vs BYE / 10-Cherokee (won 71-52) vs 23-Hiwassee Dam
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Mount Airy (won 59-39) vs 17-Alleghany County / 8-Lincoln Charter vs 9-Highlands (won 50-45) / 4-East Wilkes (won 51-34) vs 20-Hayesville / 5-Chatham Central (won 59-26) vs 21-Piedmont Community /// 3-Murphy (won 58-35) vs 19-East Surry / 6-Union Academy (won 70-49) vs 11-Bishop McGuinness / 2-Mitchell County (won 53-51) vs 18-Robbinsville / 7-Gray Stone Day vs 10-Cherokee (won 74-43)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Mount Airy vs 9-Highlands / 4-East Wilkes vs 5-Chatham Central
///
2-Mitchell County vs 10-Cherokee / 3-Murphy vs 6-Union Academy
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
