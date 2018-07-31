‘Hamilton’ tickets at DPAC are on sale for season ticket-holders. Here’s what we know.

“Hamilton” tickets for its Triangle run are available now, but only for Durham Performing Arts Center season-ticket holders.

DPAC has yet to release details on general-public ticket sales for the acclaimed musical, which won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. It plays at DPAC Nov. 6 through Dec. 2.

This week, DPAC season-ticket holders can buy up to two additional seats and also exchange seats they already have for a different date.

But with demand for tickets far outstripping supply, it’s not easy.

Kelly Quinones Miller, who works as a public information officer for the City of Sanford, was one of the lucky season-ticket holders who scored two more tickets on Monday. It was a process she said took more than two hours online, and multiple computer crashes.

Miller, who bought DPAC season tickets last year just to secure her place in line for “Hamilton,” said it felt like “winning the lottery” when she got two more tickets to go with the two season tickets she already had.

“I’m taking my daughter, her best friend and her mother,” Miller said. “We are ‘Ham for Ham’ and they are, too, total nerds. I am 100-percent excited.”

Availability of these extra tickets is limited, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6. Season-ticket date exchanges will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Some season-ticket holders are already selling their “Hamilton” tickets on secondary-sale sites like SeatGeek, at prices up to $2,000.

In an effort to deter such scalping, DPAC will employ the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system when public sales of “Hamilton” start up. Buying “Hamilton” tickets online will require registering as a “Verified Fan” ahead of time.

How it might work

While public-sale details for DPAC have yet to be released, we have an idea how it might work based on details for “Hamilton” in Charlotte, where it plays immediately before coming to Durham.

“Hamilton” opens at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Oct. 10, and tickets go on sale Aug. 1, both online and in-person at the box office. Hopeful ticket-buyers can line up at 5 a.m. online and 5:30 a.m. at the box office for a drawing to determine order of the line. Sales for both start at 8 a.m.





Most Charlotte tickets for “Hamilton” range from $74.50 to $434.50. But a lucky few will wind up paying a small fraction of that to see the show.

Once “Hamilton” begins its run, those shut out from buying tickets at the beginning can register for a daily lottery of 40 seats per performance at just $10 each. That will be in place for every city on the tour, including Durham. So maybe lightning will strike.

For details, see dpacnc.com.