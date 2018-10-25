Want to review ‘Hamilton’ for us? You may get a free ticket to the show.

If you still haven’t been able to score a ticket to see “Hamilton” at the Durham Performing Arts Center, here’s your chance to win one — for free.

We are giving away the opportunity to one lucky fan to review “Hamilton” alongside our entertainment writer, David Menconi. The winner will accompany David to a showing of “Hamilton” at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

If selected, you will write a review of the production for possible publication on our websites.

To enter, fill out the form below and tell us in 100 words or less why you should be selected.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Your deadline is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.





“Hamilton’’ will be presented 32 times between Tuesday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 2. This ticket will be for the second night of the Durham production.

Here are the rules

▪ Neither DPAC nor the “Hamilton” production have any involvement in this contest.





▪ The prize is one (1) non-transferrable “Hamilton” ticket.

▪ The prize does not include transportation. It will be the winner’s responsibility to get to DPAC by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 to meet our News & Observer writer.

▪ Entry is limited to people who do not already have “Hamilton” tickets.

▪ Decision of the judges is final and not subject to appeal.

▪ Entrants consent to publication of their edited entry essays and review.





▪ The winner agrees to submit his or her review by an agreed-upon deadline, and consents to our editing of the piece. Publication will be at the discretion of The News & Observer editors.

Here is the form to enter.

Loading...

And if you don’t win, you can still try the $10 lottery. Starting with the opening Nov. 6 show, there will be 40 tickets priced at $10 apiece for every performance — available through a special online lottery.

Enter at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or with the official “Hamilton” app, available at the Google Play Store or iTunes Store. There is no cost to enter.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi



