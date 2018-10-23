The $10 ticket lottery is your best chance to see ‘Hamilton’ at DPAC. Here’s how it works.

“Hamilton” opens its run at Durham Performing Arts Center in just a few weeks.

And if you’ve struck out on finding reasonably priced tickets, you can cross your fingers and try the miraculous-lightning-strike option: the $10 lottery. Starting with the opening Nov. 6 show, there will be 40 tickets priced at $10 apiece for every performance — available through a special online lottery.

“Hamilton,” which currently can be seen in Charlotte, will be presented 32 times between Tuesday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 2 — with two shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is how to enter the “Hamilton” lottery, according to DPAC and the “Hamilton” website.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ Enter at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or with the official “Hamilton” app, available at the Google Play Store or iTunes Store. There is no cost to enter.

▪ If you’re lucky enough to win, you can buy up to two tickets at $10 each.

▪ Each date’s entry window opens at 11 a.m. two days before the show, and closes at 9 a.m. the day before. The lottery is random, and the order you enter has no bearing on your chances of winning, so there’s no need to enter right at the stroke of 11 a.m.

▪ Limit is one entry per person per day, and you must be 18 to enter.

▪ Lottery prices aren’t valid on prior purchases.

▪ All entrants (both winners and non-winners) will receive email or text notifications around 11 a.m. the day before the performance.

▪ Once informed, winners have until 4 p.m. that day (the day before the performance) to make their purchase online with a credit card using a customized link.

▪ Winners will have to pick up tickets at the DPAC box office two hours before the show, with a valid photo ID matching the name drawn. Tickets bought through the lottery and resold will be deemed void.

▪ Note that the tickets may be partial view, and you might not sit next to the person with the second ticket, according to the “Hamilton” site.

SHARE COPY LINK Tammy Evans of Youngsville, N.C. was the first in line to receive a lottery wristband for a drawing to purchase tickets to Hamilton on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Durham Preforming Arts Center in Durham, N.C.

“Hamilton” is a major hit everywhere it is presented, with the original Broadway version winning 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy Award and Kennedy Center honors.

Tickets already were sold to season ticketholders and the general public earlier this year. Tickets went on sale online and in person for non-season ticketholders who registered in advance for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.





Many tickets now are sold through broker sites, but DPAC strongly cautions against buying them from unauthorized sources. They “may be stolen, counterfeit or invalid due to payment issues and will not be honored,” DPAC says on its website.

For more on the show, go to DPAC’s “Hamilton” FAQ at dpacnc.com/home/hamilton-dpac-complete-faq.

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.



