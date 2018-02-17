Next season’s DPAC lineup has been unveiled. Now we know when “Hamilton” is coming.

We’ve known for a year that the major Broadway smash “Hamilton” would be presented at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Almost a year to the day, now we know when lucky ticket-holders will get to see it – and they won’t have to wait long.

Mark your calendars now: The touring version of “Hamilton” will have a nearly month-long run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 2, DPAC announced Saturday.

It’s the first production of the 2018-19 season, which was revealed Saturday night. It will follow a run at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center that’s Oct. 10-Nov. 4.

The schedule also features recent Broadway hits “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Hello, Dolly!”

“The Book of Mormon” is also returning Aug. 7-12 in an encore “Greatest Hits of Broadway at DPAC” performance. It’s not considered part of the 2018-19 season.

Now, how does one get a ticket to “Hamilton”? The one guaranteed way is if you’re a subscriber of DPAC’s 2018-19 Broadway season, on sale now to current 2017-18 season ticket-holders.

But unless you’re already a season ticket-holder, you won’t be able to get 2018-19 season tickets. DPAC’s capacity is already maxed out.

Now, if enough current season ticket-holders don’t renew and some become available, DPAC will email details to Friends of DPAC members.

A limited number of single-show tickets for “Hamilton” and the other seven shows in the series will also be available at a later date.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” starring Danny Burstein. “Fiddler on the Roof” will be presented at the Durham Performing Arts Center Jan. 8-13, 2019. Joan Marcus

DPAC’s complete 2018-19 season goes like this:

▪ “Hamilton”: Nov. 6-Dec. 2

▪ “Fiddler on the Roof”: Jan. 8-13, 2019

▪ “Miss Saigon”: Jan. 22-27

▪ Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: Feb. 12-17

▪ “Dear Evan Hansen”: March 12-17

▪ “Anastasia”: April 16-21

▪ “Hello, Dolly!”: May 21-26

▪ “Cats”: June 4-9

As for “Book of Mormon,” this is a makeup show of sorts. When the Tony-winning satirical show played DPAC in February 2014, a winter storm kept many ticket-holders away from one of the soldout shows.

But DPAC’s main event for 2018 is clearly “Hamilton,” a musical imagining of the story of Revolutionary War figure Alexander Hamilton. Featuring a cast of immigrants and an R&B, hip-hop, jazz and blues score by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 – including Best Musical.

“Hamilton” also became a source of controversy in November 2016 when Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended a performance. Afterward, star Brandon Victor Dixon made a curtain-call speech from the stage pleading for inclusion and tolerance. President Donald Trump was among those who criticized the move, demanding an apology.

The best way to get in the loop for news about single-show and season tickets at DPAC is to sign up for the “Friend of DPAC” newsletter. That will put you on a mailing list to get show announcements and reserved ticket offers before public sales start for each show. To sign up, go to oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/dpac/EN/account/login.