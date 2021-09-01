Here are the Triangle entertainment venues, concerts requiring proof of COVID vaccine

With the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, the music and arts industry has been poised for a comeback in a big way.

Tours have been rescheduled, often more than once, in the past year-and-a-half. Now, plans have been announced for this fall.

But with the rapid spread of the delta variant, leading to another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Triangle venues and events are putting protocols in place to keep attendees as safe as possible.

For many, that means going beyond requiring masks, which already are mandated in Raleigh, Cary, parts of Wake County, Orange County and Durham County.

It means requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before the event. While LiveNation announced vaccinations will be required at all venues after Oct. 4, several acts before that date have instituted their own mandates.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is a look at what has been announced so far. This list will be updated as plans are announced. All event dates are subject to change.

Acts and Events requiring vaccine or negative COVID-19 test for admission

▪ Incubus, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, Sept. 2. Originally scheduled for The Ritz, this show will now be at the outdoor amphitheater. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ Hopscotch Music Festival, Sept. 9-11. To gain entry, attendees will need to show their vaccination card, a photocopy of it, or photograph of it, or they’ll need to show negative test result for the virus obtained within 72 hours “for each day that you attend the festival,” organizers said in an announcement on the festival’s website. Attendees must also bring photo ID.

▪ Maroon 5, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, Sept. 15. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, Sept. 18. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ Phoebe Bridgers, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, Sept. 21. Originally scheduled for The Ritz, this show will now be at the outdoor amphitheater. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ Band of Horses, The Ritz, Raleigh, Sept. 25. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ The Killers, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, Sept. 27. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 2. Vaccinations required for ticketed shows at Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as events in the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. The does not include the free events held outside. Masks will also be required for all indoor events.

▪ Flogging Molly, The Ritz, Raleigh, Sept. 29. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of event. Children under 12 required to show negative COVID-19 test.

▪ All LiveNation acts at Coastal Credit Union Music Park and the Ritz after Oct. 4.

▪ Red Hat Amphitheater shows after Oct. 6, including Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Needtobreathe, Brett Eldredge, Modest Mouse, for King & Country and Porter Robinson.

Venues requiring vaccine for admission

▪ Carolina Theatre, Durham. Effective Oct. 4, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event or proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. Printed proof in the form of an original vaccination card, printed copy of the card, or negative result is required.

▪ Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro. Effective Aug. 22, attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before the show. Masks required.

▪ The Cave, Chapel Hill. Effective Aug. 3, attendees will need to be vaccinated to enter the club.

▪ Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. Effective Oct. 4, attendees will need to bring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event date, for entry Broadway performances, concerts, comedy and special events.

Some shows, based on artist discretion, will have the same requirements before Oct. 4: The Ultimate Queen Celebration (Sept. 18), Bianca Del Rio (Sept. 20), and Indigo Girls (Sept. 25).

▪ Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw. All concerts and events will require proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the show. Masks must be worn except when drinking. For shows on Sept. 8 and 13, people who have received two shots with the 14-day period of the event will be admitted but also will need to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

▪ Motorco Music Hall, Durham. Proof of vaccine required in the form of a physical or smartphone copy of vaccination card. They will be accepted via a verified vaccine passport such as VaxYes from gogetdoc.com. Attendees also will have their temperatures checked. All performers required to show proof of vaccine before entering the building. Masks required.

▪ The Pinhook, Durham. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 48 hours of the event required.

▪ Pour House Music Hall, Raleigh. A negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show also will be accepted. Masks required.