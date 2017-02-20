Big, big Broadway news – ‘Hamilton’ is headed to Durham

“Hamilton” is coming to Durham Performing Arts Center. But we don’t know when, beyond sometime next year.
While dates have not yet been announced, it’s been confirmed that the runaway hit Broadway musical will play DPAC in the fall of 2018 as part of its 2018-19 Broadway season. Season tickets will go on sale in early 2018.
“Hamilton” tells the story of Revolutionary War figure Alexander Hamilton, with a cast of immigrants and a musical score by Lin-Manuel Miranda featuring R&B, hip-hop, jazz and blues. Last June, it won 11 Tony Awards including best musical.
In the wake of all the acclaim, shows at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre have been sold out for months on end. New York tickets have been changing hands for hundreds and even thousands of dollars on broker sites.
The best way to ensure getting a ticket for “Hamilton” at DPAC is to buy a season seat membership for the just-announced 2017-18 season. Season members will have first access to “Hamilton” tickets when they renew their membership for the 2018-19 season. For the upcoming season (which includes “Waitress,” “School of Rock” and “The Little Mermaid”) memberships range from $18.79 a month to $79.25 a month, plus sales tax.
The it-musical status of “Hamilton” was cemented in November when Vice President Mike Pence attended a performance shortly after he was elected. “Hamilton” star Brandon Victor Dixon addressed a curtain-call speech to Pence from the stage, pleading for tolerance and inclusion from the incoming presidential administration – prompting Twitter criticism by Donald Trump.
The touring version of “Hamilton” is also coming to Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, as part of its 2017-18 season. Charlotte “Hamilton” dates also haven’t been announced.
