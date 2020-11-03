Live updates: The latest news from Election Day in North Carolina

What you need to know:

▪ Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

▪ Turnout going into the day was more than 4.5 million people. There are 7.4 million registered voters.

▪ Races being decided include US Senate, governor, attorney general, state executive branch offices, legislature and seats on the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals.

▪ We’re seeing a final visit from Jill Biden, who will be in Wake County, according to the Biden campaign. Biden will appear at a poll site in Cary on Monday afternoon with State Sen. Wiley Nickel.

Thin voting crowd at Roberts Park

At Roberts Park Community Center, where hundreds of voters lined up hours before dawn on the first day of early voting, the crowd was thin but dedicated for the chilly first minutes of Tuesday polling.

“I was no. 4,” said Caleb Sanderson, a Raleigh financial advisor and self-described diehard. “I’ve always been an early voter, even when I was first registered at 18 and my Dad would take me before school.”

He had practically no wait. At this East Raleigh polling place, the crowds have already come.

— Josh Shaffer, jshaffer@newsobserver.com

A steady line of voters wait outside of Cameron Village Library early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, for their turn to go inside the library and vote. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

North Carolina could be swing state

It’s Election Day and one of biggest questions to be answered Tuesday is voter turnout in North Carolina, considering the volume of early voting.

North Carolina is considered a swing state in the race for president and in the U.S. Senate. President Trump won the state by 173,000 votes in 2016 and Sen. Thom Tillis was elected by less than 50,000 votes in 2014.

With the Republicans trying to hold on to a 53-47 majority in the Senate, the focus has been intense on the race between Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Most polls predict a close finish.

Trump made a visit to Fayetteville on Monday and First Lady Melania Trump was in Huntersville, her first solo event in the state during the re-election campaign. Jill Biden is expected in Wake County on Tuesday..

The forecast is for cool morning weather and sunny skies across the state, then warmer temperatures in the afternoon, which could lead to larger voter turnout.