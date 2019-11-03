Voters will pick leaders Tuesday in Durham, Chapel Hill and other towns. What to know.

A roll of stickers awaits voters as they come out to cast their ballots in the mayoral race at Sertoma Park in Raleigh, NC, on Nov. 7, 2017. News & Observer file photo

Raleigh and Cary may have settled their 2019 municipal elections last month, but many other Triangle cities and towns will be going to the polls Tuesday.

Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Apex, Wake Forest and many other towns will be picking mayors and council members.

Durham voters also will vote on an affordable housing bond issue. And Orange County residents will select school board members.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling site, enter your address here.

Here are the some of the main elections on the ballot Tuesday in the Triangle, along with some links to previous stories.

* denotes incumbent

Durham County

Durham

Durham Mayor

▪ Steve Schewel*

▪ Sylvester Williams

Durham City Council (Three seats)

▪ Javiera Caballero*

▪ Joshua Gunn

▪ Jillian Johnson*

▪ Daniel Meier

▪ Charlie Reece*

▪ Jacqueline Wagstaff

$95 million affordable housing bond in Durham

City leaders have proposed the bond to help the Durham Housing Authority redevelop several of its downtown properties into mixed-income neighborhoods.

Orange County

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill Mayor

▪ Pam Hemminger*

▪ Joshua Levenson

Chapel Hill Town Council (Four seats)

▪ Jessica Anderson* (Mayor Pro Tem)

▪ Sue Hunter

▪ Tai Huynh

▪ Nancy Oates*

▪ Michael Parker*

▪ Amy Ryan

▪ Renuka Soll

Carrboro

Carrboro Mayor

▪ Lydia Lavelle*

Carrboro Board of Aldermen

▪ Matthew P. Clements

▪ Stephen Friedman

▪ Susan Romaine

▪ Damon Seils* (Mayor pro tem)

▪ Sammy Slade*

Hillsborough

Hillsborough Mayor

▪ Jenn Weaver

Hillsborough Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

▪ Mark Bell*

▪ Matt Hughes*

▪ Evelyn Lloyd*

▪ Kevin Mason

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education (Four seats)

▪ Rani Dasi*

▪ Andrew Davidson

▪ Jillian La Serna

▪ Ashton Powell

▪ Deon Temne

Wake County

Apex

Apex Mayor

▪ Jacques Gilbert

Apex Town Council (Two seats)

▪ Terry Mahaffey

▪ Wesley Moyer*

▪ Cheryl Stallings

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Mayor

▪ John Byrne*

Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

▪ Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers

▪ Marilyn Gardner*

▪ William “Bill” Harris*

▪ Larry Smith*

Garner

Garner Mayor

▪ Charles Dingee

▪ Ken Marshburn

▪ Mona Parks

▪ Ronnie Williams*

Garner Town Council (Three seats)

▪ Demian Dellinger

▪ Phil Matthews

▪ Daniel Simmons

▪ Rachel Tourdot

▪ Elmo Vance*

Holly Springs

Holly Springs Town Council (Two seats)

▪ Cheri Lee*

▪ Shaun McGrath

▪ Tom O’Brien*

▪ Garrett Raczek

▪ Aaron Wolff

Knightdale

Knightdale Mayor

▪ James Roberson*

Knightdale Town Council (Two seats)

▪ Ben McDonald

▪ Stephen Morgan

Morrisville

Morrisville Town Council District 1

▪ Anne Robotti

▪ Michael “Mike” Schlink*

Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)

▪ Donna Fender

▪ Matt Joseph

▪ Kristen Richardson

Morrisville Town Council District 3

▪ Liz Johnson*

Morrisville Town Council At-Large

▪ Satish Garimella*

Rolesville

Rolesville Mayor

▪ Ronnie Currin

Rolesville Board of Commissioners (Two seats)

▪ Edward “Ed” Carelli

▪ Steven Dieckhaus

▪ Michelle Medley*

▪ April Sneed

▪ Sheilah Sutton*

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

▪ Greg Bartholomew

▪ Jim Dyer

▪ Heather Loftin Holding

▪ Anne Reeve*

▪ Chad Sary

▪ Sean Sullivan

▪ Adam Wright

Wendell

Wendell Mayor

▪ Virginia “Ginna” Gray*

▪ Braxton Davis Honeycutt

Wendell Board of Commissioners (Two seats)

▪ Ben Carroll*

▪ Joe DeLoach

▪ Philip Tarnaski

Zebulon

Zebulon Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

▪ Shannon Baxter

▪ Don Bumgarner*

▪ Sam Hayes

▪ Larry Loucks

▪ Stan Nowell

▪ Marilyn Price Wagner

▪ Glenn York

