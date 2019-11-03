Local
Voters will pick leaders Tuesday in Durham, Chapel Hill and other towns. What to know.
Raleigh and Cary may have settled their 2019 municipal elections last month, but many other Triangle cities and towns will be going to the polls Tuesday.
Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Apex, Wake Forest and many other towns will be picking mayors and council members.
Durham voters also will vote on an affordable housing bond issue. And Orange County residents will select school board members.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling site, enter your address here.
Here are the some of the main elections on the ballot Tuesday in the Triangle, along with some links to previous stories.
Durham County
Durham
Durham Mayor
▪ Steve Schewel*
▪ Sylvester Williams
Durham City Council (Three seats)
▪ Javiera Caballero*
▪ Joshua Gunn
▪ Jillian Johnson*
▪ Daniel Meier
▪ Charlie Reece*
▪ Jacqueline Wagstaff
$95 million affordable housing bond in Durham
City leaders have proposed the bond to help the Durham Housing Authority redevelop several of its downtown properties into mixed-income neighborhoods.
Orange County
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Mayor
▪ Pam Hemminger*
▪ Joshua Levenson
Chapel Hill Town Council (Four seats)
▪ Jessica Anderson* (Mayor Pro Tem)
▪ Sue Hunter
▪ Tai Huynh
▪ Nancy Oates*
▪ Michael Parker*
▪ Amy Ryan
▪ Renuka Soll
Carrboro
Carrboro Mayor
▪ Lydia Lavelle*
Carrboro Board of Aldermen
▪ Matthew P. Clements
▪ Stephen Friedman
▪ Susan Romaine
▪ Damon Seils* (Mayor pro tem)
▪ Sammy Slade*
Hillsborough
Hillsborough Mayor
▪ Jenn Weaver
Hillsborough Board of Commissioners (Three seats)
▪ Mark Bell*
▪ Matt Hughes*
▪ Evelyn Lloyd*
▪ Kevin Mason
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education (Four seats)
▪ Rani Dasi*
▪ Andrew Davidson
▪ Jillian La Serna
▪ Ashton Powell
▪ Deon Temne
Wake County
Apex
Apex Mayor
▪ Jacques Gilbert
Apex Town Council (Two seats)
▪ Terry Mahaffey
▪ Wesley Moyer*
▪ Cheryl Stallings
Fuquay-Varina
Fuquay-Varina Mayor
▪ John Byrne*
Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (Three seats)
▪ Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers
▪ Marilyn Gardner*
▪ William “Bill” Harris*
▪ Larry Smith*
Garner
Garner Mayor
▪ Charles Dingee
▪ Ken Marshburn
▪ Mona Parks
▪ Ronnie Williams*
Garner Town Council (Three seats)
▪ Demian Dellinger
▪ Phil Matthews
▪ Daniel Simmons
▪ Rachel Tourdot
▪ Elmo Vance*
Holly Springs
Holly Springs Town Council (Two seats)
▪ Cheri Lee*
▪ Shaun McGrath
▪ Tom O’Brien*
▪ Garrett Raczek
▪ Aaron Wolff
Knightdale
Knightdale Mayor
▪ James Roberson*
Knightdale Town Council (Two seats)
▪ Ben McDonald
▪ Stephen Morgan
Morrisville
Morrisville Town Council District 1
▪ Anne Robotti
▪ Michael “Mike” Schlink*
Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)
▪ Donna Fender
▪ Matt Joseph
▪ Kristen Richardson
Morrisville Town Council District 3
▪ Liz Johnson*
Morrisville Town Council At-Large
▪ Satish Garimella*
Rolesville
Rolesville Mayor
▪ Ronnie Currin
Rolesville Board of Commissioners (Two seats)
▪ Edward “Ed” Carelli
▪ Steven Dieckhaus
▪ Michelle Medley*
▪ April Sneed
▪ Sheilah Sutton*
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (Three seats)
▪ Greg Bartholomew
▪ Jim Dyer
▪ Heather Loftin Holding
▪ Anne Reeve*
▪ Chad Sary
▪ Sean Sullivan
▪ Adam Wright
Wendell
Wendell Mayor
▪ Virginia “Ginna” Gray*
▪ Braxton Davis Honeycutt
Wendell Board of Commissioners (Two seats)
▪ Ben Carroll*
▪ Joe DeLoach
▪ Philip Tarnaski
Zebulon
Zebulon Board of Commissioners (Three seats)
▪ Shannon Baxter
▪ Don Bumgarner*
▪ Sam Hayes
▪ Larry Loucks
▪ Stan Nowell
▪ Marilyn Price Wagner
▪ Glenn York
Staff writers Tammy Grubb, Anna Johnson and Trent Brown contributed to this list.
