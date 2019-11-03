Local

Voters will pick leaders Tuesday in Durham, Chapel Hill and other towns. What to know.

A roll of stickers awaits voters as they come out to cast their ballots in the mayoral race at Sertoma Park in Raleigh, NC, on Nov. 7, 2017.
A roll of stickers awaits voters as they come out to cast their ballots in the mayoral race at Sertoma Park in Raleigh, NC, on Nov. 7, 2017. News & Observer file photo

Raleigh and Cary may have settled their 2019 municipal elections last month, but many other Triangle cities and towns will be going to the polls Tuesday.

Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Apex, Wake Forest and many other towns will be picking mayors and council members.

Durham voters also will vote on an affordable housing bond issue. And Orange County residents will select school board members.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling site, enter your address here.

Here are the some of the main elections on the ballot Tuesday in the Triangle, along with some links to previous stories.

Durham County

Durham

Durham Mayor

Steve Schewel*

Sylvester Williams

Durham_Leaders-_fitted.jpeg

Durham City Council (Three seats)

Javiera Caballero*

Joshua Gunn

▪ Jillian Johnson*

Daniel Meier

Charlie Reece*

Jacqueline Wagstaff

$95 million affordable housing bond in Durham

City leaders have proposed the bond to help the Durham Housing Authority redevelop several of its downtown properties into mixed-income neighborhoods.

Orange County

Hemminger-Levenso_fitted.jpeg
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger, left, and her challenger Joshua Levenson Contributed

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill Mayor

Pam Hemminger*

Joshua Levenson

Chapel Hill Town Council (Four seats)

Jessica Anderson* (Mayor Pro Tem)

Sue Hunter

Tai Huynh

Nancy Oates*

Michael Parker*

Amy Ryan

Renuka Soll

Carrboro

Carrboro Mayor

Lydia Lavelle*

Carrboro Board of Aldermen

Matthew P. Clements

Stephen Friedman

Susan Romaine

Damon Seils* (Mayor pro tem)

Sammy Slade*

Hillsborough

Hillsborough Mayor

Jenn Weaver

Hillsborough Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

Mark Bell*

Matt Hughes*

Evelyn Lloyd*

Kevin Mason

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education (Four seats)

Rani Dasi*

Andrew Davidson

Jillian La Serna

Ashton Powell

Deon Temne

CHCCS school board candidate_fitted.jpeg
Incumbent Rani Dasi (from left) and four challengers -- Andrew Davidson, Jillian La Serna, Ashton Powell and Deon Temne -- are competing for four seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board. Contributed

Wake County

Apex

Apex Mayor

Jacques Gilbert

Apex Town Council (Two seats)

Terry Mahaffey

Wesley Moyer*

Cheryl Stallings

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Mayor

John Byrne*

Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

Qisoundra “Qi” Flowers

Marilyn Gardner*

William “Bill” Harris*

Larry Smith*

Garner

Garner Mayor

Charles Dingee

Ken Marshburn

Mona Parks

Ronnie Williams*

Garner Town Council (Three seats)

Demian Dellinger

Phil Matthews

Daniel Simmons

Rachel Tourdot

Elmo Vance*

Holly Springs

Holly Springs Town Council (Two seats)

Cheri Lee*

Shaun McGrath

Tom O’Brien*

Garrett Raczek

Aaron Wolff

Knightdale

Knightdale Mayor

James Roberson*

Knightdale Town Council (Two seats)

Ben McDonald

Stephen Morgan

Morrisville

Morrisville Town Council District 1

Anne Robotti

Michael “Mike” Schlink*

Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)

Donna Fender

Matt Joseph

Kristen Richardson

Morrisville Town Council District 3

Liz Johnson*

Morrisville Town Council At-Large

Satish Garimella*

Rolesville

Rolesville Mayor

Ronnie Currin

Rolesville Board of Commissioners (Two seats)

Edward “Ed” Carelli

Steven Dieckhaus

Michelle Medley*

April Sneed

Sheilah Sutton*

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

Greg Bartholomew

Jim Dyer

Heather Loftin Holding

Anne Reeve*

Chad Sary

Sean Sullivan

Adam Wright

Wendell

Wendell Mayor

Virginia “Ginna” Gray*

Braxton Davis Honeycutt

Wendell Board of Commissioners (Two seats)

Ben Carroll*

Joe DeLoach

Philip Tarnaski

Zebulon

Zebulon Board of Commissioners (Three seats)

Shannon Baxter

Don Bumgarner*

Sam Hayes

Larry Loucks

Stan Nowell

Marilyn Price Wagner

Glenn York

Staff writers Tammy Grubb, Anna Johnson and Trent Brown contributed to this list.

