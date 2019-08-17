The 7 author events and books on our fall must-read list

Jaki Shelton Green: poetry as life, life as poetry Poet Jaki Shelton Green has won major awards, including the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame. But this year brought the biggest prize, selection as North Carolina’s first African-American Poet Laureate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Poet Jaki Shelton Green has won major awards, including the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame. But this year brought the biggest prize, selection as North Carolina’s first African-American Poet Laureate.

Mark your calendars, book lovers. Every day in the Triangle, there are several readings and signings to choose from.

Here are seven of fall’s best author events.

A year of reading James Baldwin, facilitated by Jaki Shelton Green

The details: Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. (“The Fire Next Time”); Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. (“Going to Meet the Man”) and Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) at Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, in North Hills, Raleigh.

Jaki Shelton Green, North Carolina’s state poet laureate, will spend the year talking about the work of essayist, playwright and novelist James Baldwin. Green and participants will discuss Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time,” a national bestseller when it was published in 1963. Baldwin writes about “what it means to be a Negro in white America in a way a white man can understand it,” wrote Sheldon Binn in his New York Times review. Other books for discussion include the short story collection, “Going to Meet the Man,” and the novel, “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Green won the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2013 and was inducted into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame in 2014. She is the author of eight books of poetry, including “Conjure Blues,” “Dead on Arrival” and “I Want To Undie You,” a remembrance of her daughter, Imani after her death.

Dan Ariely

The details: Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham.

Duke professor Dan Ariely is the author of the new book, “Amazing Decisions: The Illustrated Guide to Improving Business Deals and Family Meals.” Hill and Wang

Dan Ariely is known for his “incisive investigations into the messy business of decision-making,” according to the Regulator Bookshop’s website. His new book, “Amazing Decisions: The Illustrated Guide to Improving Business Deals and Family Meals,” is described as “a playful graphic novel guide to better decision-making, based on the author’s groundbreaking research in behavioral economics, neuroscience, and psychology.” (Hill and Wang, July 23)

Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Scientific American. He is the founder of the Durham-based research institution, The Center for Advanced Hindsight. His TED talks have been viewed over 15 million times. He is also the bestselling author of “Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions.”

Kelly Starling Lyons

The details: Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill; Oct. 5, 2 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books. There will be singing, crafts and refreshments at both events.

Raleigh children’s book author Kelly Starling Lyons celebrates the Black National Anthem and how it inspired five generations of a family in her new picture book, “SING A SONG: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations.” Illustrated by Keith Mallett (Nancy Paulsen Books, Aug. 6)

James Weldon Johnson, the principal of a segregated all-black school, and his brother John Rosamond Johnson wrote the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in 1900, in Jacksonville, Fla., so his students could sing it for a tribute to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The song has since been sung by generations of black families during pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement. It also has been sung during major life moments moments, including high school and college graduations, and in national moments of grief, including the anniversary of Charleston Church Shootings.

The N.C. History Museum’s annual African American Cultural Celebration in Raleigh opens with a local artist singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Lyons is known for her books that turn moments, memories and history into stories of discovery. Some of her other books include, “Going Down Home With Daddy,” illustrated by Daniel Minter. (Peachtree Publishing Company Inc., April 2019) and the Jada Jones chapter book series.

Craig Johnson

The details: Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, and Sept. 28, 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Pittsboro, in Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030. Ticketed event. Reserved seats and priority signing line ticket with the pre-order of “Land of Wolves.”

New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson returns with his newest installment of Longmire series, “Land of Wolves.” Viking

New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson returns with his newest installment of Longmire series, “Land of Wolves.” (Viking, Sept. 17).

According to the publisher’s press release, “Once again, readers are drawn in to the rugged and colorful world of Wyoming’s glorious landscape.” In Johnson’s last book, “Depth of Winter,” Walt’s daughter Cady was kidnapped by his longtime nemesis, Tomás Bidarte, an international hit man and the head of one of the most vicious drug cartels in Mexico.

In “Land Of Wolves” while attempting to recover from his harrowing experiences in Mexico, Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire is neck deep in the investigation of what could or could not be the suicidal hanging of a shepherd, according to Quail Ridge Books website. Matters become even more complicated with the appearance of an oversize wolf in the Bighorn Mountains to whom Walt finds himself feeling more and more empathetic.

Jacqueline Woodson

The details: Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.

“Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson Riverhead

New York Times-bestselling and National Book Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson explore the role that history and community have when two families from different social classes come together by an unexpected pregnancy in her new novel, “Red at the Bone.” (Riverhead; Sept. 17).

“Most strikingly, Red at the Bone looks at the ways in which young people must so often make long-lasting decisions about their lives — even before they have begun to figure out who they are and what they want to be,” according to the publisher’s press release. Jamie Southern of Bookmarks in Winston-Salem, declares it “a beautiful, gut-punch of a novel.”

Woodson is the author of the memoir “Brown Girl Dreaming,” which won the National Book Award in 2014, and New York Times bestselling novel “Another Brooklyn,” which was a 2016 finalist for the National Book Award.

Ricky Moore

The details: Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Regulator Bookshop; Oct. 26, 2 p.m., McIntyre’s; Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books. Reading, signing and samples.

North Carolina native Chef Ricky Moore has a new cookbook, “Saltbox Seafood Joint Cookbook.” UNC Press

North Carolina native Chef Ricky Moore tells the story of how he started his addictively popular Saltbox Seafood Joint restaurants and food truck in Durham in his new cookbook, “Saltbox Seafood Joint Cookbook.” (UNC Press, Oct. 14)

Moore trained as a cook first in the Army and then enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1994. The chef was inspired by both his culinary epiphany in the famous wet markets of Singapore and his youth spent in New Bern, tasting fresh Carolina seafood, to create some of the flavors of traditional roadside fish shacks and camps. You can hear the joy in Moore’s voice when he describes “informal fishing excursions with bamboo fishing poles fitted with standard bits of bait” with his cousins.

Moore celebrates his coastal culinary heritage as he shares more than 60 recipes on how to pan-fry and deep-fry, grill and smoke, and cook up soups, chowders, stews, and grits and seafood with local seafood and fish. He’s never forgotten how to make the most out of simple food.

Christopher McDougall

The details: Nov. 9, 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books.

“Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero” by Christopher McDougall Knopf

Former foreign correspondent Christopher McDougall covered wars in Rwanda and Angola for The Associated Press before writing his international bestseller, “Born to Run.” The gifted storyteller returns with “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” (Knopf, Oct. 15)

McDougall adopts Sherman, a rescue donkey barely able to move, and takes him to his home in rural Pennsylvania, according to the publisher’s press release. He and his neighbors nurse Sherman back to health. This story tracks the dying donkey as it becomes a real competitor and enters a world championship burro race, a unique type of racing where men and donkey run together a throwback to mining days.