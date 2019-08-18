Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to dance in the Triangle

Carolina Ballet presents “A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony,” Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets.

Carolina Ballet

Shows in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh unless otherwise indicated.

919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com

▪ “Rubies,” Sept. 12-29, at Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “Frankenstein,” October 10-27, 2019, at Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “Nightmare on South Street” fundraiser, Oct. 25. Includes a costume party and an exclusive showing of Robert Weiss’ “The Raven and Lady in the White Veil.”

▪ “A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony,” Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 7-8, UNC Memorial Hall; Dec. 14-15, Durham Performing Arts Center; Dec. 18-29, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill

Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org

▪ Misty Copeland in conversation, Sept. 26 (Note: Copeland will not be dancing)

▪ Martha Graham Dance Co.: Current Takeover, Sept. 27-29

▪ “Rosas Danst Rosas” by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Oct. 9-10

▪ “The Day,” Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs and David Lang, Oct. 15

▪ “Lock Na Heala” (“Swan Lake”), Teac Damsa, Nov. 20-21

▪ “The Nutcracker,” Carolina Ballet, Dec. 7-8, Memorial Hall

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan, St., Durham

919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 18-19

Cary Ballet Co.

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

919-469-4069 or caryballetcompany.org

City Ballet Raleigh

7440 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

919-844-9799 or city-ballet.com

▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 13-14, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, NC State

Duke Performances

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.org

▪ Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Nov. 15-16, Reynolds Industries Theater

Duke University

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

919-660-3354 or danceprogram.duke.edu

▪ November Dances, Nov. 22-23

Durham Independent Dance Artists

Venues vary. didaseason.com

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

23 Vivian St., Durham

919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

▪ “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Dec. 1

▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-15 (presented by Carolina Ballet)

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh

dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ See Carolina Ballet and Raleigh Dance Theatre for shows.

Gaspard & Dancers

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

gasparddancers.org

▪ Gala Fete, Sept. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. After-party Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., at Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham.

Halle Cultural Arts Center of Apex

237 N. Salem St., Apex

thehalle.org

▪ Infinity Ballet, “Peter and the Wolf,” Nov. 2-3

▪ Infinity Ballet, “Dances of the Nutcracker,” Dec. 6-8

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center