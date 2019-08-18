Entertainment

Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to dance in the Triangle

Carolina Ballet presents “A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony,” Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
Carolina Ballet presents "A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven's Seventh Symphony," Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Rachel Neville Photography

The Triangle guide to music, art, theater, dance, festivals and books in Fall 2019.

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com for updates, or the organization.

Carolina Ballet

Shows in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh unless otherwise indicated.

919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com

“Rubies,” Sept. 12-29, at Fletcher Opera Theater

“Frankenstein,” October 10-27, 2019, at Fletcher Opera Theater

“Nightmare on South Street” fundraiser, Oct. 25. Includes a costume party and an exclusive showing of Robert Weiss’ “The Raven and Lady in the White Veil.”

“A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony,” Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 7-8, UNC Memorial Hall; Dec. 14-15, Durham Performing Arts Center; Dec. 18-29, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill

Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org

Misty Copeland in conversation, Sept. 26 (Note: Copeland will not be dancing)

Martha Graham Dance Co.: Current Takeover, Sept. 27-29

“Rosas Danst Rosas” by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Oct. 9-10

“The Day,” Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs and David Lang, Oct. 15

“Lock Na Heala” (“Swan Lake”), Teac Damsa, Nov. 20-21

“The Nutcracker,” Carolina Ballet, Dec. 7-8, Memorial Hall

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan, St., Durham

919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 18-19

Cary Ballet Co.

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

919-469-4069 or caryballetcompany.org

See website for schedule.

City Ballet Raleigh

7440 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

919-844-9799 or city-ballet.com

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 13-14, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, NC State

Duke Performances

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.org

Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Nov. 15-16, Reynolds Industries Theater

Duke University

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

919-660-3354 or danceprogram.duke.edu

November Dances, Nov. 22-23

Durham Independent Dance Artists

Venues vary. didaseason.com

See website for events.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

23 Vivian St., Durham

919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

“A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Dec. 1

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-15 (presented by Carolina Ballet)

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh

dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

See Carolina Ballet and Raleigh Dance Theatre for shows.

Gaspard & Dancers

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

gasparddancers.org

Gala Fete, Sept. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. After-party Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., at Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham.

Halle Cultural Arts Center of Apex

237 N. Salem St., Apex

thehalle.org

Infinity Ballet, “Peter and the Wolf,” Nov. 2-3

Infinity Ballet, “Dances of the Nutcracker,” Dec. 6-8

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson

252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org

“Christmas Wonderland,” Dec. 16

Meredith College Performing Arts

Jones Auditorium, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, Meredith College

919-760-2840 or meredith.edu/cultural-arts

See website for performances.

Contra Tiempo.jpg
Contra-Tiempo is a Los Angeles-based dance company that incorporates salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop and contemporary dance with theater and original music. Steve Wylie

NC State Live

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.

919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu

Contra-Tiempo: joyUS justUS, with live music by Las Cafeteras, Oct. 25

NC State University

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.

919-515-1100, dance.arts.ncsu.edu

Dance Program Fall Concert, Nov. 21-22

Raleigh Dance Theatre Snow White
Raleigh Dance Theatre presents “Storybook Tales” featuring Snow White and The Rainbow Fish, Nov. 2-3. Nigel Armes

Raleigh Dance Theatre

Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

919-834-1058, raleighdance@att.net or raleighdance.org

“Storybook Tales” featuring Snow White and The Rainbow Fish, Nov. 2-3

ShaLeigh Dance Works

shaleighdanceworks.com

“Derivations,” Oct. 3, at UNC’s Wilson Library, Chapel Hill

Gala Revolutionaries in the Dark, Oct. 12, The Rickhouse, Durham

See website for future events.

Wake Forest Dance Festival

E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest

wakeforestdancefestival.org

The third annual festival is Oct. 5, featuring international and national performers of all dance genres. The free festival has a technical rehearsal that’s open to attendees (9:30 a.m. to noon); a “tour in motion,” or a tour at the top of the hour to educate attendees (1 to 4 p.m.); and a culminating performance (5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Wake Forest Renaissance Centre

405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest, NC

919-435-9458 (box office), 919-435-9428 (event info) or wakeforestrencen.org

“Angelina Ballerina: The Musical,” Oct. 4

