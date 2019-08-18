Entertainment
Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to dance in the Triangle
The Triangle guide to music, art, theater, dance, festivals and books in Fall 2019.
Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com for updates, or the organization.
Carolina Ballet
Shows in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh unless otherwise indicated.
919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com
▪ “Rubies,” Sept. 12-29, at Fletcher Opera Theater
▪ “Frankenstein,” October 10-27, 2019, at Fletcher Opera Theater
▪ “Nightmare on South Street” fundraiser, Oct. 25. Includes a costume party and an exclusive showing of Robert Weiss’ “The Raven and Lady in the White Veil.”
▪ “A Tribute to the Masters: Grieg Piano Concerto & Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony,” Nov. 21-24, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 7-8, UNC Memorial Hall; Dec. 14-15, Durham Performing Arts Center; Dec. 18-29, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Carolina Performing Arts
Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill
Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org
▪ Misty Copeland in conversation, Sept. 26 (Note: Copeland will not be dancing)
▪ Martha Graham Dance Co.: Current Takeover, Sept. 27-29
▪ “Rosas Danst Rosas” by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Oct. 9-10
▪ “The Day,” Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs and David Lang, Oct. 15
▪ “Lock Na Heala” (“Swan Lake”), Teac Damsa, Nov. 20-21
▪ “The Nutcracker,” Carolina Ballet, Dec. 7-8, Memorial Hall
Carolina Theatre
309 W. Morgan, St., Durham
919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org
▪ Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 18-19
Cary Ballet Co.
Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary
919-469-4069 or caryballetcompany.org
▪ See website for schedule.
City Ballet Raleigh
7440 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
919-844-9799 or city-ballet.com
▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 13-14, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, NC State
Duke Performances
Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.
919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.org
▪ Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Nov. 15-16, Reynolds Industries Theater
Duke University
Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.
919-660-3354 or danceprogram.duke.edu
▪ November Dances, Nov. 22-23
Durham Independent Dance Artists
Venues vary. didaseason.com
▪ See website for events.
Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)
23 Vivian St., Durham
919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com
▪ “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Dec. 1
▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-15 (presented by Carolina Ballet)
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 E. South St., Raleigh
▪ See Carolina Ballet and Raleigh Dance Theatre for shows.
Gaspard & Dancers
Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.
▪ Gala Fete, Sept. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. After-party Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., at Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham.
Halle Cultural Arts Center of Apex
237 N. Salem St., Apex
▪ Infinity Ballet, “Peter and the Wolf,” Nov. 2-3
McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center
201 Breckenridge St., Henderson
252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org
▪ “Christmas Wonderland,” Dec. 16
Meredith College Performing Arts
Jones Auditorium, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, Meredith College
919-760-2840 or meredith.edu/cultural-arts
▪ See website for performances.
NC State Live
Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.
919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Contra-Tiempo: joyUS justUS, with live music by Las Cafeteras, Oct. 25
NC State University
Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.
919-515-1100, dance.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Dance Program Fall Concert, Nov. 21-22
Raleigh Dance Theatre
Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
919-834-1058, raleighdance@att.net or raleighdance.org
▪ “Storybook Tales” featuring Snow White and The Rainbow Fish, Nov. 2-3
ShaLeigh Dance Works
▪ “Derivations,” Oct. 3, at UNC’s Wilson Library, Chapel Hill
▪ Gala Revolutionaries in the Dark, Oct. 12, The Rickhouse, Durham
▪ See website for future events.
Wake Forest Dance Festival
E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest
▪ The third annual festival is Oct. 5, featuring international and national performers of all dance genres. The free festival has a technical rehearsal that’s open to attendees (9:30 a.m. to noon); a “tour in motion,” or a tour at the top of the hour to educate attendees (1 to 4 p.m.); and a culminating performance (5 to 6:30 p.m.)
Wake Forest Renaissance Centre
405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest, NC
919-435-9458 (box office), 919-435-9428 (event info) or wakeforestrencen.org
▪ “Angelina Ballerina: The Musical,” Oct. 4
