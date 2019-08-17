Frida Kahlo, an Avett brother and native voices star in these 7 fall exhibits

“Self Portrait as a Tehuana” by Frida Kahlo (1943) is also known as “Diego on my Mind,” “Diego in my Thoughts” and “Thinking of Diego.” Kahlo and Diego Rivera were married 10 years. Both of their works will be at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

A major 20th century Mexican art exhibit with iconic works by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera comes to the N.C. Museum of Art this fall while exhibits of diverse portraits and photographs visit other museums throughout the Triangle.

Here are some of the highlights:

“Mirror Shield Project,” conceived by artist Cannupa Hanska Luger. Oceti Sakowin Camp, 2016. 500 mirrors were brought to Standing Rock, N.D. It is part of “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now” at the Nasher Art Museum. Drone image by Rory Wakemup

‘Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now’

The details: Aug. 29–Jan. 12. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University. 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $4 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 17 and younger, active-duty military, veterans and alumni with identification. General admission is free all day on Thursdays.

“This groundbreaking exhibition presents work by some of the most important Native American artists over the past 70 years,” said Sarah Schroth, director of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, on the museum’s website.

Forty-two Native American artists present 60 works in a wide variety of media. The exhibition traces a chronological journey that also connects themes across time. It begins in the 1950s and 1960s with artists who, according to the museum’s website, “challenged conventional representations of and by Indigenous peoples, marking the emergence of contemporary Native American art.” The exhibit showcases contemporary artists who balanced their tribes’ legacies while battling Native American stereotypes.

Red Budd Holy Church in Rocky Mount was photographed by Titus Brooks Heagins. It is in the “Southbound” photo exhibit. Titus Brooks Heagins

‘Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South’

The details: This is a joint exhibition with Gregg Museum of Art & Design in Raleigh and the Power Plant Gallery in Durham. Sept. 5–Dec. 29. Opening reception Sept. 5, 6–8 p.m. Gregg Museum at NC State University, Raleigh. 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu

Sept. 6–Dec. 21. Opening reception Sept. 6, 6 –9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery at the American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-660-3622 or powerplantgallery.org.

Cost: Free

Mark Sloan and Mark Long, based in Charleston, shepherded this exhibition of the largest collection of contemporary photographs of the South. Fifty-six photographers from around the world, including North Carolina’s Burk Uzzle and David Simonton, took these black and white and color portraits and landscapes. They captured traditional images of the South in the 21st century, including hunting, fishing and military life, as well as snapshots of more modern and urban life in the region, revealing a diversity of people and lifestyles. Sloan, a Durham native, is the director of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art in Charleston. He originally spearheaded the project for the Halsey; the exhibit is now on tour.

The exhibition is split between the two galleries: 100 photographs at the Gregg and 65 at the Power Plant Gallery. Additional photos can be found at southboundproject.org.

There are two “Ride the Bus” tours with photographers whose works are featured in the collection. Durham photographer Titus Brooks Heagins will lead a tour Sept. 21, starting at the Power Plant Gallery and ending up at the Gregg. On Oct. 26, Greenville photographer Daniel Kariko will lead the tour in the opposite direction — starting from the Gregg and ending up at the Power Plant Gallery. Go to the museums’ sites to reserve seats.

“Don’t Forget This Is Not You.” Newsha Tavakolian (Iranian, born in 1981). This is part of the “She Who Tells a Story: Women Photographers from Iran and the Arab World” exhibit at the Ackland Art Museum. Newsha Tavakolian Courtesy of East Wing Contemporary Gallery

‘She who Tells a Story: Women Photographers From Iran and the Arab World’

The details: Sept. 20–Dec 1. Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill, UNC. 919-966-5736 or ackland.org

Cost: Free

Examine the identities of women from Iran and the Arab world in more than 80 contemporary images by 12 women photographers. These portraits reveal the complicated evolution in a world that’s constantly changing, confronting strife and war as well as the perceptions of Middle Eastern and Arab identity. This exhibition ranges from portraiture to documentary.

“The Bear,” by Aaron McIntosh, is part of “Dirty South” at Artspace, which explores Southern stereotypes. Aaron McIntosh

‘Dirty South’

The details: Oct. 4–Nov. 30. Artspace, 201 E. Davie St., Raleigh. Opening reception, Oct. 4, 6 to 10 p.m. 919-821-2787 or artspacenc.org

Cost: Free

Artists Renzo Ortega, Laura Little, Aaron McIntosh and Jasmine Best explore aspects of Southern identity and experience that exist in what’s considered the stereotypical South. Using various lenses to explore Southern identity, including queer culture, migrant workers, Bible Camp and blackness, these artists present a look at contemporary Southern life. The work includes mixed media, paintings and video works.

“El Zarape,” Harley Davidson Soft Tail Deluxe, 2007. On display at CAM Raleigh for the ‘Viva Viclas!’ exhibit. Courtesy of Cynthia Masters and Eric Chavira

‘Viva Viclas!’

The details: Oct. 5–Feb. 9. CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org

Cost: Free. There will be a ticketed preview on Oct. 3. The price has not yet been confirmed. Check CAM’s website for updates.

“Vicla” is the slang term for a style of low-rider motorcycle popularized by Chicanos and Mexican-Americans. It’s derived from bicicleta, the Spanish word for bicycle. The exhibit features 10 motorcycles as well as art objects that reflect the aesthetic and values of the low-rider community, “including heart, pride, respect, brotherhood and family,” according to the museum.

‘Scott Avett: Invisible’

The details: Oct. 12–Feb 2. North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

“Black Mouse, White Mouse,” by Scott Avett. 2010, oil on canvas. The work is part of “Scott Avett: Invisible,” a new exhibit by the co-founder of the Avett Brothers at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Lydia Bittner

Cost: This exhibit is ticketed with “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” between Oct. 26 and Jan. 19. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military, and college students with ID; $12 for youth 7–18; free for children 6 and under

From Oct. 12–24 and Jan. 20–Feb. 2, the exhibit will be ticketed on its own. Those tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, military, and college students with ID, $6 for youth 7–18, and free for children 6 and under.

This solo exhibition features large-scale oil paintings from Scott Avett, one of the brothers in popular North Carolina musical group, The Avett Brothers. While he may be more known for his musical skills, he earned a degree in studio art from East Carolina University and has been a working artist. His paintings and printmaking will be on display. According to the museum, they “speak to universal issues of spirituality and struggle, love and loss, heartache and joy, as well as more personal stories of career, family, and living in the South.” The exhibition includes prints and paintings related to Avett’s musical career.

An artist talk with Avett is Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Aug. 20. $40 members, $45 nonmembers.

An opening party is Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets included. Music by DJ Valient. Tickets are $50 members, $55 nonmembers.

‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection’

The details: Oct. 26–Jan. 19. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

Cost: This exhibit is ticketed together with “Scott Avett: Invisible” between Oct. 26 and Jan. 19. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military, and college students with ID; $12 for youth 7–18; free for children 6 and under and Frida Friday Discount: Friday nights in November and December, take $5 off from 5 to 9 pm.

“Calla Lilly Vendor” by Diego Rivera (1943) is part of “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection

An opening event is Oct. 24, 7 p.m. $45 members, $50 nonmembers.

Explore the bold world of Mexican modernism with married couple Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, the Mexican painter and muralist. The exhibit features 133 works from the two artists and their contemporaries, including paintings, photography and textiles. The 60 photographs, according to the museum, “provide insight into Kahlo and Rivera’s passionate love affair and how the couple lived, worked and dressed.” Kahlo will have 23 pieces, including the self-portraits for which she is known.