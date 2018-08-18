Fall arts guide: Your calendar for Triangle theater productions

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com throughout the fall for updates, or the organization.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. 919-462-2055 or townofcary.org

▪ “Once on This Island Jr.” for the 20th anniversary season. Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 21, 3 p.m.

Bartlett Theater

Show locations vary by production. 919-808-2203 or BartlettTheater.org

▪ See website for schedule.

Bulldog Ensemble Theater

The new theater company has roots in Manbites Dog Theater, which closed this spring after 30 years. The first show will be Sept. 27 to Oct. 14 at the Durham Fruit Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. The title and season haven’t been announced yet. An email list is available.

David Dossey will reprise his role as Big Finbar in Burning Coal Theatre Company’s production of Conor McPherson’s “The Weir.” The Right Image Photography, Inc







Burning Coal Theatre Company

Murphey School Auditorium, 224 Polk St., Raleigh 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org

▪ Cabaret Night. Sept. 14-15 at 7 p.m. $25 plus cash bar.

▪ “Stuff Happens” by David Hare. Oct. 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28.

▪ “The Weir” an Irish ghost story by Conor McPherson. Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9 and 13-16.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org, currentunc.org

▪ “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen, staged by Schaubühne Berlin. Oct. 5-6 at 8 p.m. Memorial Hall.

▪ “Lives of the Performers” by Hinton Als. Nov. 16-17. Current ArtSpace + Studio.

Cecil Baldwin in “Welcome to Night Vale” which comes to The Carolina Theatre of Durham Sept. 27th. Hunter Canning







The Carolina Theatre of Durham

309 W. Morgan St., Durham 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ “Welcome to Night Vale” with musical guest Mal Blum. Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

▪ “Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child” by Dr. Mildred Summerville, directed by Trina Jeffrie. Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Cary Players

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-481-5190 or caryplayers.org

▪ “Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 5-7

▪ “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Cary Playwrights’ Forum

caryplaywrightsforum.org

▪ “Bar Plays 4.0.” Nov. 6-8. Fortnight Brewing, 1006 SW Maynard Rd., Cary. $10 suggested donation.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-996-8711 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ “SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque.” Oct. 19.

▪ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

▪ See North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Theatre and Theater Raleigh listings for more.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham.

▪ “Hamilton.” Nov. 6-Dec. 2.

▪ “Elf the Musical,” Dec. 4-9; Autism-friendly performance Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

▪ “Fiddler on the Roof,” Jan. 8-13.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” comes to Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Nov. 30-Dec. 1st. Broadway Series South







The Durham Savoyards

▪ “Mikado, or the Town of Titipu” is the main stage show in March 28-31, 2019, at the Carolina Theatre.

Encore Youth Productions

▪ “Aladdin Jr.,” Nov. 15-17, New Horizons Fellowship Church, 820 E. Williams Street, Apex

Eno River Players

▪ The 2018-19 season will be announced in early fall. There will be a Shakespeare play in the winter and a contemporary work in the spring.

Forest Moon Theater

Wake Forest Community House (in Holding Park), 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest 919-435-2022, 919-435-2001 or forestmoontheater.org

▪ “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley. Sept. 14-16 and 21-23.

▪ “The Memory of Water” by Shelagh Stephenson. Nov 9-11 and 16-18.

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner 919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ “Dearly Departed,” Oct. 19-20, 26-27.

Honest Pint Theatre Co.

honestpinttheatre.org

▪ “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” Venue and dates to be announced.

The Justice Theater Project

▪ “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by JaMeeka Holloway Burrell and Aurelia Belfield. Oct. 12-28. Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh.

▪ “Real Women Have Curves” by Josephine Lopez. Nov. 9-11. Umstead Park United Church of Christ

▪ “Black Nativity” by Langston Hughes. Dec. 16-18. Stewart Theatre, NC State University, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh.

Little Green Pig

▪ “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” Sept. 6-22. A one-man show written and performed by Shelby Hahn at various venues.

Longleaf School of the Arts Theater Department

207 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. longleafschool.org/theatre-productions

▪ “no info yet

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson 252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org

▪ “Beauty and the Beast.” Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 2-4.

▪ “Scattered, Smothered, & Covered: A Waffle House Christmas” starring Joyce DeWitt. Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Meredith College Performing Arts

Studio Theatre, Jones Hall, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh 919-760-2840 or meredith.edu

▪ “Ms. Courageous, Women of Science” by Joanna Halpert Kraus. Sept. 20-23.

▪ “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. Nov. 7-11.

North Carolina Opera

A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-792-3853 or ncopera.org

▪ “Norma” by Bellini. Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

NC State LIVE

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ “Halfway to Dawn – The Strayhorn Project” by David Roussève. Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

▪ “Sugar Skull!” by Mexico Beyond Mariachi. Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. Recommended for students in grades 1-5.

NC State University Theatre

▪ “Men on Boats.” Sept. 20-23 and 26-30. Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $23.

▪ “In the Blood.” Oct. 17-21. Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $18.

▪ “The Rainmaker.” Nov. 8-11 and 14-18. Titmus Theatre. $23.

North Carolina Theatre

Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com

▪ “In the Heights.” Oct. 16-21.

▪ “Jersey Boys.” Nov. 13-18.

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh

▪ “By The Way…Meet Vera Stark” by Lynn Nottage. Sept. 14-30.

▪ “Next To Normal” by Brian Yorkey. Oct. 26-Nov. 11.

▪ “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” co-production with Actor’s Comedy Lab. Dec. 7-16.

Pequod Productions

▪ “No info yet

PlayMakers Repertory Company

Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. 919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org

▪ “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” by Ken Ludwig. Sept. 12-30.

▪ “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau. Oct. 10-28.

▪ “She Loves Me” book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Nov. 1-Dec. 2.

Raleigh Little Theatre

301 Pogue St., Raleigh 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ “Sister Act” directed by Nancy Rich. Aug. 17-Sept. 2.

▪ “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson. Sept. 28-Oct. 14.

▪ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis. Oct. 19-28. Sensory-friendly performance on Nov. 3.

▪ “Cinderella” by Charles Perrault. Nov. 30-Dec. 16.

Seed Art Share

▪ “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson. Aug. 10-12. The Bordern Building, Fred Fletcher Park, Raleigh.

▪ “A Walk in the Dark.” Two original interactive theatre events for adults and families staged within the NC Museum of History. For adults: Oct. 26; for families: Oct. 27.

▪ “Well Fed Well Said: Thanksgiving.” An original play, dining by the Irregardless Café, and food education. Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. The Glenwood Venue, 3300 Women’s Club Drive, Raleigh.

Sonorous Road Theatre

3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh 919-803-3798 or sonorousroadtheatre.com

▪ Open Doors Short Play Festival. Sept. 7-16.

▪ “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts. Sept. 21-23.

▪ “Superior Donuts” by Tracy Letts. Sept. 28-30.

▪ “Killer Joe” by Tracy Letts. Oct. 5-7.

▪ “Strange City of Edgar Allen Poe.” A special theatrical haunted house event based on the life and stories of Edgar Allen Poe. Oct. 19-31.

▪ “Lion King Experience KIDS.” Nov. 16-17.

▪ “The Gift of The Magi: An Immersive Christmas Event.” An interactive, immersive theatrical re-telling of O’Henry’s original play. Dec. 7-17.

Stageworks Theatre

Shows at the Holly Springs Cultural Center and the new Fuquay-Varina Arts Center. StageworksTheatreNC@gmail.com hollyspringsnc.us/1407/Stageworks-Theatre (Holly Springs) or 919-567-3909 (Fuquay-Varina)

▪ “Drop Dead!” by Billy Van Zandt & Jane Milmore, Sept. 13-15 (Holly Springs) and Sept. 20-22 (Fuquay-Varina)

Star Pocket Theatre

▪ See website for schedule.

Theatre in the Park

Pullen Park Theatre, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ “It’s Only A Play.” Aug. 10-26.

▪ “It Is Done.” Oct. 5-21.

▪ “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Nov. 30-Dec. 9.

▪ “A Christmas Carol.” Dec. 5-9 at Duke Energy Center in Raleigh; Dec. 12-16 at DPAC in Durham.

▪ “The Santaland Diaries.” Mature audiences only. Dec. 14-23.

Theatre Raleigh

Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. 919-832-9997 or theatreraleigh.com.

▪ “Once.” Sept. 5-16.

▪ “The Rocky Horror Show. Oct 26-27. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary.

Three Foxes Theatre Company

▪ “No info yet