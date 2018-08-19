Fall arts guide: Comedy, podcasts, film festivals and the Wall That Heals







But wait, there’s more. Here are some highlights for comedy, newsmakers and podcast shows as well as other community events.

Comedy

▪ HBO talk-show host and provacateur Bill Maher — described by Durham Performing Arts Center as an “equal-opportunity offender” — brings his standup tour to Durham. He will perform Sept. 23 at DPAC. Tickets start at $51.

SIGN UP

▪ Brian Regan, on a roll with his Netflix specials, including the most recent “Nunchucks and Flame Throwers,” brings his act to DPAC. The star of “Loudermilk,” a new TV series on the Audience Network, will perform Sept. 28. Tickets start at $49.50.

▪ Capitol Steps, the political satire comedy group, should have plenty of fodder for their long-running show. The group comes Oct. 6 to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. $35 and up.

▪ Trae Crowder, best known as “The Liberal Redneck,” is joined by Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester for the “wellRED: From Dixie With Love tour.” The comedians and writing partners will tell stories about the South Oct. 26 at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. $25-$55.

Stand-up comedians Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester will make a stop in Durham at the Carolina Theatre on Oct. 26th with their “The wellRED: From Dixie With Love” tour. Mike Colletta Images

▪ Paula Poundstone, a frequent contributor on NPR’s “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me,” is considered one of the best standup comics of all time by Comedy Central. She will bring her gig to Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh Oct. 26. Tickets start at $32.

▪ Bill Engvall, one of the original Blue Collar comics, earned himself some new fans in 2013 when he was a finalist on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Dancing isn’t expected, however, when he brings his act to Memorial Auditorium Nov. 2. Tickets start at $47.

▪ Comedian Patton Oswalt, also an actor, writer and frequent tweeter, will return to Raleigh’s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. After the performance was announced, Oswalt tweeted: “Raleigh, NC is one of my absolute favorite cities to do stand-up in! Did my first gig Raleigh in ‘91, opening for Bill Hicks!” Give him another memorable night Dec. 8. Tickets start at $45.

▪ Martin Lawrence has added more dates to his standup tour, including a Dec. 15 stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena. The comedian/actor/director will bring some of his friends, referred to as his “Fire Lineup of Comedians”: DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson and Benji Brown. (Lineup subject to change.) Tickets start at $41.

Film Festivals

▪ North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival: The 23rd annual celebration of LGBTQ cinema features 138 films from around the world — 23 feature-length films and 115 shorts. The festival is held at the Carolina Theatre in Durham with select films re-screened Aug. 20-23. carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff

▪ Film Fest at the Farm: It happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Raleigh City Farm, 800 N. Blount St., with a showing of the industrial-hemp documentary “Bringing It Home.” Admission is free. See the event’s Facebook page.

▪ Film Fest 919: The inaugural film festival will present a slate of films Oct. 3-7 in Chapel Hill, including at Silverspot Cinema at University Place. While the films have yet to be announced, the focus is on “celebrating the best in independent cinema and cuisine,” according to organizers. Look for films that have received critical acclaim at film festivals around the world. It’s got film cred from film-industry insiders: former USA Today critic Claudia Puig, Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. filmfest919.com

▪ Carrboro Film Festival: The 13th annual festival is Nov. 17-18, featuring “eclectic and powerful, humorous and moving” films, according to the festival’s website. There will be about 45 films from all genres plus parties and gatherings at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro. Look for the new C-47 Filmmaking Frenzy, where 47 stands for the number of hours teams have to write, shoot and produce a completed film. thecarrborofilmfestival.com

A still from the short film, “My Trail Dog” is one of several films that will be shown at the NY Dog Film Festival that comes to The Cary Theater Sept. 15th. Dean Leslie

▪ The Cary theater has several film series and a few film festivals, too. The inaugural NY Cat Film Festival is Sept. 14, featuring an array of films devoted to felines. That will be followed by the NY Dog Film Festival Sept. 15. Dogs are invited to attend the dog festival, but no cats please (on either day).

Meanwhile, the third annual Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival is Sept. 29-30, which shines a light on women-produced short films in horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres. Zombiepalooza on Oct. 26 is the third annual make-your-own-zombie-film competition — short films that are 1 to 5 minutes long. They’ll be screened outdoors on downtown Chatham Street.

Personalities and podcasts

▪ Jordan Peterson: The Canadian psychologist has drawn controversy locally for his upcoming engagement at DPAC. But his “12 Rules for Life Tour: An Antidote to Chaos” also has plenty of fans. Find out for yourself Sept. 12. Tickets start at $38.50.

▪ ”Welcome to Night Vale” is theater set in the world created in the podcast of the same name. “Welcome to Night Vale,” the podcast,” is released twice a month that feels real, with local weather and news reports. But Night Vale is an enigma, and the live show will offer newbies and podcast veterans a story worth discovering. Sept. 27 at the Carolina Theatre. Tickets start at $27.50. The last show in 2017 sold out.

▪ ”Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live! Featuring Deathstalker II” consists of two different shows, each with its own admission. The event features comedy, robots, sketches and B-movies. Each event is ticketed separately. Oct. 17 at DPAC. Tickets start at $39.50.

The Wall That Heals, seen here in San Luis Obispo, Calif., is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. It will come to Wake Forest, NC, Oct. 18-21. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Community connections

▪ The Wall That Heals: A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Wake Forest’s E. Carroll Joyner Park Oct. 18-21. The town says it’s among the first to be the site of a new larger wall — a three-quarter scale wall that looks like the memorial in Washington, D.C. That’s 375 feet long and 7 1/2 feet tall. It’s also the only town in North Carolina for the traveling memorial this year.

Just like in Washington, visitors will be able to make rubbings of any of the 58,000 names of service members who died in the Vietnam War. A mobile education center will on site. It will be open 24 hours a day , from 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, through 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. For details, go to wakeforestnc.gov/the-wall-that-heals.aspx or follow the town on Facebook.

▪ Channel your inner child at JC Raulston Arboretum’s recreational tree climbing Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Advance registration is required for hourly climbs. $25 general admission, or $20 for garden members. 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. jcra.ncsu.edu/calendar/

▪ Mark your calendars as well for the Arboretum’s annual Moonlight in the Garden, when the garden is aglow after hours. There’s live music, food trucks, fire pits, marshmallows and hot cider. Nov. 8-10 and 15-17. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. jcra.ncsu.edu/calendar/