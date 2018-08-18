Fall arts guide: Your ultimate dance calendar

American Dance Festival nothing in fall

The 85th season will be in and around downtown Durham June 14 to July 21. Details to be announced this spring.

Arts Together nothing in fall

▪ Rainbow Dance Company Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 2 p.m. March 3. Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave., Cary.

Campaneria Ballet School nothing on calendar

Cary Arts Center 101 Dry Ave. $20. Etix.com or at the Cary Theater box office, 122 E. Chatham St. campaneriaballetschool.net.

Carolina Ballet

Shows in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts or Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com. Tickets start at $32.

▪ “FIREBIRD & A Tribute to Russian Ballet & Its Composers.” Sept. 13-30. Fletcher Opera Theater. The classic Russian fairy tale with score by Igor Stravinsky and more.

▪ “Dracula,” Oct. 11-28. Fletcher Opera Theater. Lynne Taylor-Corbett’s version is back by popular demand with live music, plus artistic director Robert Weiss’s adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death.”

▪ “The Planets,” Nov. 21-25. Memorial Auditorium. New choreography by Robert Weiss and Zalman Raffael with mobiles by Durham artist Guy Solie, plus George Balanchine’s “Apollo.”

▪ “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 1-2, Memorial Hall, Chapel Hill; Dec. 14-23, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium; Dec. 29-30, Durham Performing Arts Center.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill

919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org Show times and prices vary.

▪ Company Wayne McGregor, “Autobiography.” Oct. 25. Based on British Wayne McGregor’s own genetic sequencing. Tickets from $37.

▪ Dorrance Dance, “Myelination.” Nov. 12-13. Chapel Hill native Michelle Dorrance returns home. Tickets from $27.

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan, St., Durham 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russia Nutcracker,” Dec. 11-13, 7 p.m. Pick-up company of touring Russian dancers. Tickets start at $28.

Cary Ballet Company

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-469-4069 or caryballetcompany.org

▪ “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14-16 at multiple times. “The Nutcracker Suite,” a one-hour mini show for younger families, will have two presentations Dec. 14 and 15. Tickets are $23 to $27 for the regular show and $12 for the Suite version. A ballerina tea for $10 is Dec. 15. Buy tickets at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary, or the Cary Arts Center.

City Ballet Raleigh

7440 Six Forks Road, Raleigh 919-844-9799 or city-ballet.com

▪ “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, at NC State. Ticket start at $15.

Duke Performances

Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University. 919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.org

▪ Jason Moran, “Fats Waller Dance Party,” Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Durham Fruit and Produce.

▪ Nrityagram Dance Ensemble. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater.

▪ Camille A. Brown & Dancers, “Ink.” Nov 9-10, 8 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater.

Duke University

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University.

919-660-3354 or danceprogram.duke.edu

▪ Duke University Dance Program’s Fall concert featuring new works by faculty, students and guest artists. Nov. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m.

Durham Independent Dance Artists

▪ See website for schedule.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

23 Vivian St., Durham 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

▪ “Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games.” Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ See Carolina Ballet for performances.

Gaspard & Dancers

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University. Gaspardanddancers.org

▪ Gaspard Louis and his company perform “Souke-shake” about the 2010 Haiti earthquake, plus the final piece in Louis’ trilogy about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m.

Halle Cultural Arts Center of Apex

237 N. Salem St., Apex thehalle.org

▪ Infinity Ballet presents “Dances through the Times,” Nov. 3-4

▪ Infinity Ballet presents “Dances of the Nutcracker” Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson 252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org

▪ “Carols to the King: The Christmas Irish Dance Spectacular,” Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

International Ballet Academy nothing for fall

▪ xxxx

The League of Extraordinary Bellydancers nothing for fall

▪ xxxx

Meredith College Performing Arts

Jones Auditorium, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, Meredith College 919-760-2840 or meredith.edu/cultural-arts

▪ Dance Theatre in Concert, Nov. 16-17

▪ Dance Theatre and Jazz and Tap Company in Concert, Nov. 17

▪ Jazz and Tap Company, Nov. 18

▪ Dance Theatre and Jazz and Tap Company Gala, Nov. 18

NC State Live

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh. 919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ David Roussève/ Reality, “Halfway to Dawn – The Strayhorn Project.” Sept. 15, 8 p.m. NCSU’s Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union. Free, work-in-progress showing.

NC State University

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh. 919-515-1100, dance.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ NC State Dance Program Fall Concert, Nov. 15-16, 8 p.m. $10

Raleigh Dance Theatre

Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts 919-834-1058, raleighdance@att.net or raleighdance.org

▪ Storybook Tales featuring “Cinderella” and “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse.” Nov. 3-4, 3 p.m.

ShaLeigh Dance Works

▪ Revolutionaries in the Dark at Reality Ministries Ballroom, Durham, Oct. 12

▪ SDW at Third Fridays, Durham, Nov. 16

Threehouse Studios

420 West Lakewood, Durham 919-748-3830. 3hstudios.com/omgrown-dancers

▪ xxxx