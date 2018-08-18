Fall arts guide: Your look at Triangle art galleries, exhibits and museums

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com throughout the fall for updates, or the organization.

21c Museum Hotel

111 N. Corcoran St., Durham 919-956-6700 or 21cmuseumhotels.com/durham

▪ “Portraying Power and Identity: A Global Perspective.” September through March.

Ackland Art Museum

101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill, on the UNC campus

919-966-5736 or ackland.org

▪ “RedBall Project,” Sept. 20-26

▪ “Birthday Presents,” celebrating the museum’s 60th anniversary by debuting new acquisitions. Sept. 21-Jan. 6

▪ “ART&: Lauren Frances Adams,” Sept. 21-March 10

▪ “A New Look: The Permanent Collection Galleries Re-energized,” December

▪ “Color Across Asia,” Ongoing

▪ “Step Right Up,” by Patrick Dougherty, outside. Ongoing

▪ “Focus on the Peck Collection.” Ongoing

Austin Scarlett and Smith Freeman gifted this Sancai-Glazed Foliate Bowl from 10-11th century from an unidentified artist created during China’s Liao Dynasty (907-1125 CE) in honor of the Ackland Art Museum’s 60th Anniversary. The piece will be included in the museum’s exhibit “Birthday Presents,” which will feature roughly 60 works of art from 30 different donors. Ackland Art Museum







Arts on Market

The bi-annual shopping event of local and regional artists, artisans, bakers, live music and makers is Nov. 17, on the Southern Village Green in Chapel Hill from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be family photography portrait sessions that must be reserved in advance. Admission is free.

Art Therapy Institute

200 N. Greensboro St., Suite D-6 Carrboro 919-381-6068 or ncati.org



Artist Studios at Fearrington Village

110 Fearrington Post, Pittsboro

▪ “Come Out and Play” at JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro, Aug. 25-26. Art, music, food. Details at comeoutandplay.info.

Artspace

201 East Davie St., Raleigh

▪ “#unfriendmeifyoustillsupporthim” by Jeana Eve Klein, PNC Pop in Artist in Residence. Through Aug. 25.

▪ Site-Specific Installation by Tedd Anderson. Ongoing.

▪ “Artificial Paradises,” by Lydia McCarthy. Sept. 7-Oct. 27

▪ “Strange New World,” by Jennifer Davis. Sept. 7-Oct. 27

▪ Regional Emerging Artist in Residence exhibition by Summer Rezeli and Chelsea Raflo. Sept. 7-29.

▪ New works by Jillian Goldberg and Susan LaMantia. Oct. 5-27

▪ Collectors Gala. Nov. 2-17.

▪ “Fashion Plate” by Jillian Ohl. Nov. 2-Dec. 1

CAM Raleigh

409 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org $5; Free on First Fridays.

▪ “Threshold” by Jason Craighead, through Sept. 9

▪ “Scape” by Julia Gartrell, through Sept. 9

▪ “Raspberry Chocolate Pillow” by Tim Lytvinenko, through Sept. 9

▪ “No Comment” by Utah and Ether, Sept. 7-Jan. 6

▪ Works of Heart art auction. 27 works of art by 27 artists, Sept. 23, 5 to 8 p.m. to benefit the Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina. Go to aas-c.org or call 919-834-2437.

▪ “Above the Rim: Courtside at CAM.” Guest curators Phil America and Jacob Patterson. Oct. 5-Feb. 3

▪ “Moral Monsters” by Antoine Williams, Oct. 5-Jan. 6.

Click! Photography Festival

Various venues in the Triangle. clickphotofest.org

The free month-long photography festival in October features 85 events at more than 40 venues in the Triangle. There will be keynotes, portfolio reviews, exhibit openings and art walks. The festival features: Click! 120 (120 hours of programming in five days); The Art Bus (to visit exhibits in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill); and Click! Academy (professional development). See website for schedule.

“Flash – Ambrotype,” by Addison Brown, 2016 Addison Brown











Cocoon Gallery

221 N. Salem St., Apex 919-267-4321 or CocoonGalleryNC.com

▪ Jewelry Box, a Juried 3D Exhibition, Sept. 26-Oct. 26. Opening reception Sept. 28, 6 p.m.

Frank Gallery

201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, in University Mall 919-636-4135 or frankisart.com

▪ “Convergence,” through Sept. 30. Artist talk Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

▪ Orange County Artist Guild Studio Tour, Oct. 21-Nov. 12. Opening reception Nov. 1.

▪ Orange County Artist Guild holiday show, Nov. 12-Dec. 24

Gallery CLC at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

1725 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh 919-231-6767 or stmarks-ral.org

▪ “Joy,” a mixed-media show by advanced art students from Saint Mary’s School. Nov. 2-Dec. 30. Reception Nov. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gregg Museum of Art & Design

1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, at NC State 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ “Design Duet: The Creative Lives of Robert Black and Ormond Sanderson.” Through Sept. 9.

▪ “Our Living Past: Wet Plate Collodion Photographs” by Tim Duffy. Through Nov. 25.

▪ “Rural Avant-Garde – the Mountain Lake Experience.” Aug. 23-Dec. 31. Reception Aug. 23, 6 p.m.

▪ “Vernon Pratt: All the Possibilities of Sixteen.” Oct. 11-Feb. 10. Reception Oct. 11, 6 p.m.

One of 256 panels from Vernon Pratt’s piece, “All the Possibilities of Sixteen,” that is 18’ high by 110’ long. It will be exhibited at the Gregg Museum in Raleigh from October 11th through February 10th. Courtesy of Gregg Museum







Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery

1116 Broad St., Suite 101, Durham 919-949-4847 or horseandbuggypress.com

▪ “Journey: New Paintings & Assemblages” by Lisa Creed. Through Sept. 27. Reception Sept. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m at Craven Allen Gallery and Sept. 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Horse & Buggy.

▪ “Field Camera Work,” Large format darkroom photography by Holden Richards and Tom Rankin of landscapes of Orange, Durham and Alamance counties. October. Reception Oct. 17, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Janet Resnik Pottery

132 Collins Mountain Road, Chapel Hill 919 929 3324 or janetresnikpottery.com

Spring Kiln Opening, noon to 6 p.m. Functional stoneware with impressionistic landscapes, animals and flowers

Lasting Impressions

4904 Hermitage Drive, Raleigh 919-614-0109 or lastingimpressionsleaves.com

▪ Fall Garage Gallery Sale & Plant Sale. Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to noon.

Little Art Gallery and Craft Collection

432 Daniels St., Raleigh, in Cameron Village 919-890-4111 or littleartgalleryandcraft.com

▪ “Kindred Lines,” by Brenon Day and Ophelia Staton. Sept. 15-Oct. 13. Reception Sept. 15, 3-5 p.m.

▪ “Handcrafted Gifting,” Pottery, jewelry, blown glass and natural-edged wooden bowls handcrafted by local, statewide and national artists. Oct. 15-Nov. 15.

▪ “Passages by Stephen White,” Nov. 17-Dec. 31. Reception Nov. 17, 3-5 p.m.

Local Color Gallery

311 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-819-5995 or localcoloraleigh.com First Friday gallery openings are 6 to 9:30 p.m.

▪ “Local Color Redux,” by Lori White, Sept. 7

▪ “Art, Color & Light,” by Adrien Montoya and Lizzie Bailey, Oct. 5

▪ “Sisters XII: Better by the dozen,” by Mary Beth Owen and Virginia Owen, Nov. 2

▪ “Let it snow, let it snow, It’s a winter show,” 11 women artists, Dec. 7

N.C. Museum of Art

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh 919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

▪ Monster Drawing Rally, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. $8 for members, $10 non-members. 75 artist will take shifts at a live drawing event and fundraiser. Finished drawings will be sold for $50 each. There will be a collaborative art project, music and food trucks.

▪ “Transience” Emerging Artists Exhibition. Through Dec. 2.

▪ Director’s Legacy: Larry Wheeler at the NCMA, 1994–2018. Through Nov. 4. East Building, Studio 4.

▪ “Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art.” Oct. 13-Jan. 20. Ticketed with “Candida Höfer in Mexico.”

▪ “Candida Höfer in Mexico.” Oct. 13-Jan. 20. Ticketed with Georgia O’Keeffe.

▪ “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Masterpieces of Modern Mexico from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” Oct. 26-Jan. 19.

Nasher Museum

2001 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

▪ “Precarity,” by John Akomfrah. Through Sept. 2.

▪ “People Get Ready: Building a Contemporary Collection,” Sept. 1-Jan. 6

▪ “People Get Ready: Southern Lens,” Sept. 1-Jan. 6

▪ “In Transit: Arts & Migration Around Europe.” Sept. 13-Jan. 6.

▪ “Across County Lines: Contemporary Photography From the Piedmont.” Oct. 4-Feb. 10.

N.C. Museum of History

5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh 919-807-7900 or ncmuseumofhistory.org

▪ “Alexander Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary.” Through Aug. 27.

▪ “Picturing Nam: US Military Photography of the Vietnam War.” Through March 18.

▪ “North Carolina and World War I.” Through Jan. 6.

▪ “Look Again: Discovering Historical Photos. Through Jan. 6.

▪ “The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes.” Through March 3.

▪ “A Thousand Words: Photographs by Vietnam Veterans.” Images taken by North Carolina soldiers. Through Feb. 24.

N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

11 W. Jones St., Raleigh 919-707-9800 or naturalsciences.org

▪ “Mazes and Brain Games,” Through Sept. 3

“Mark Abercrombie Art: A Solo Exhibit,” will be presented at Pleiades Gallery in Durham in November. Mark Abercrombie







Pleiades Gallery

109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham 919-797-2706 or pleiadesartdurham.com

▪ “Truth to Power 6: Communicating Messages of Social Justice Through Visual Art.” Juried by Sarah Schroth, Director of Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Through Sept. 9.

▪ “Alternative Images.” In conjunction with the Click! Photography Festival. Sept. 13-Nov. 4. Receptions Sept. 21 and Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ “Haunting Houses: A Solo Exhibit by Doug Tabb.” Oct. 4-28. Reception Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ “A Southern Review.” Nov. 8-Dec. 23. Receptions Nov. 16 and Dec. 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ “Mark Abercrombie Art: A Solo Exhibit,” Nov. 1 to Dec. 2. Reception Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Raleigh Fine Arts Society

▪ North Carolina Artists Exhibition, March 10-June 16, in new home of CAM Raleigh. Over 70 works by North Carolina artists will be on view and available for purchase. Artists submissions accepted Oct. 3 to Jan. 7. ralfinearts.org/NC-Artists-Exhibition

Rubenstein Arts Center

2020 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-660-1700 or artscenter.duke.edu

▪ See website for future exhibits.

Triangle Weavers Guild

▪ The Fiber Arts Market is Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Triangle Fiber Arts Center, 3717 Murphy School Road, Durham. Features handcrafted items, gifts, yards and tools.