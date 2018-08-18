Fall arts guide: This season’s dance highlights, from classic to contemporary

Carolina Ballet
Fletcher Opera Theater or Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
Subscriptions on sale. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com
▪ “FIREBIRD & A Tribute to Russian Ballet & Its Composers.” Sept. 13-30. Fletcher Opera Theater. The classic Russian fairy tale with score by Igor Stravinsky and more.
▪ “Dracula,” Oct. 11-28. Fletcher Opera Theater. Lynne Taylor-Corbett’s version is back by popular demand with live music, plus artistic director Robert Weiss’s adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death.”
▪ “The Planets,” Nov. 21-25. Memorial Auditorium. New choreography by Robert Weiss and Zalman Raffael with mobiles by Durham artist Guy Solie, plus George Balanchine’s “Apollo.”
▪ “The Nutcracker.” Ever-popular favorite with live music. Dec. 1-2, Memorial Hall, Chapel Hill; Dec. 14-23, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium; Dec. 29-30, Durham Performing Arts Center.
Carolina Performing Arts
Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. carolinaperformingarts.org
▪ Company Wayne McGregor, “Autobiography.” Oct. 25. Based on Britain’s Wayne McGregor’s own genetic sequencing. Tickets from $37.
▪ Dorrance Dance, “Myelination.” Nov. 12-13. Chapel Hill native Michelle Dorrance returns home. Tickets from $27.
Carolina Theatre
309 W. Morgan St., Durham. carolinatheatre.org
Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russia Nutcracker,” Dec. 11-13, 7 p.m. Pick-up company of touring Russian dancers. Tickets start at $28.
Duke Performances
Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham.
Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke’s Bryan Center, 125 Science Drive, West Campus.
919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.org
▪ Jason Moran, “Fats Waller Dance Party,” Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Durham Fruit and Produce. Dancing to jazz, $15, $10 Duke students, standing room, extremely limited seating.
▪ Nrityagram Dance Ensemble. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater. Group from South India performing classic Odissi dance that recounts Hindi epics, and Chitrasena Dance Company from Sri Lanka performing “Samhāra.” $25, $10 Duke students, reserved seating.
▪ Camille A. Brown & Dancers, “Ink.” Nov 9-10, 8 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater. The last of her trilogy on black identity, with a focus on black men along with African traditions and the African diaspora. $25, $10 Duke students, reserved seating.
Durham Performing Arts Center
123 Vivian St., Durham
“Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games.” Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. 20th anniversary of Michael Flatley’s Irish-dancing hit. This version includes dancing robots and acrobats. Tickets start at $36.
Gaspard & Dancers
Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke’s Bryan Center, West Campus
Gaspard Louis and his company perform “Souke-shake” about the 2010 Haiti earthquake, plus the final piece in Louis’ trilogy about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m.
NC State LIVE
David Roussève/ Reality, “Halfway to Dawn – The Strayhorn Project.” Sept. 15, 8 p.m. NCSU’s Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union. Free, work-in-progress showing.
