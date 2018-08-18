Fall arts guide: Georgia O’Keeffe, photography and contemporary works highlight museum offerings

A major Georgia O’Keeffe exhibit comes to the N.C. Museum of Art this fall while exhibits of diverse portraits and photographs visit other museums throughout the Triangle.

Here are some of the highlights.

“Rural Avant-Garde — the Mountain Lake Experience”

Aug. 23–Dec. 31. Opening reception, Aug. 23, 6 – 8 p.m. Gregg Museum of Art & Design at NC State University, 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu

SIGN UP

View the works of artists such as John Cage, M.C. Richards and Howard Finster, all leaders of a series of participatory experimental art projects held at the Mountain Lake Workshops in southwestern Virginia. At Mountain Lake, these artists created innovative works as community-based collaborations that focused on wide-ranging aspects of contemporary art, Appalachian culture and social and technological research.





Cost: Free

“People Get Ready: Building a Contemporary Collection”

Sept. 1-Jan. 6. Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.

Check out the groundbreaking collection of contemporary art from artists of African descent. These works are from artists who have been historically underrepresented, overlooked or excluded. People Get Ready addresses cultural identity, social justice and environmentalism.





Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $4 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 17 and younger, active duty military, veterans and alumni with identification. General admission is free all day on Thursdays.

“Artificial Paradises”

Sept. 7–Oct. 27. Artspace, 201 E. Davie St., Raleigh. 919-821-2787 or artspacenc.org

New York photographer Lydia McCarthy strips her subjects of their context to exploit the idea that photography is able to capture a world beyond our comprehension. Her saturated palette and psychedelic still lifes hover between the space of documentation, metaphor and material investigation.





Cost: Free

“Strange New World”

Sept. 7 – Oct. 27. Artspace, Raleigh

Minneapolis artist Jennifer Davis presents a new body of three-dimensional work that creates an almost tangible world of strange creatures that seem to live and breathe, despite their simplified surreal forms.





Cost: Free

Unidentified artist, Chinese, Liao Dynasty (907-1125 CE): Sancai-Glazed Foliate Bowl, 10-11th century; pinkish buff earthenware with lead-fluxed clear, emerald-green, and caramel-brown glazes over a white-slip ground. Gift of Austin Scarlett and Smith Freeman in honor of the Ackland Art Museum’s 60th Anniversary. Ackland Art Museum

“Birthday Presents”





Sept. 21–Jan. 6. Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. 919-966-5736 or ackland.org

This exhibition will feature roughly 60 works of art from 30 donors, including 13 UNC-Chapel Hill alums as a way of celebrating the 60th birthday of the UNC art museum. Gifts include African and Asian art; European and American prints, drawings, and photographs; and modern and contemporary art.





Cost: Free

“Across County Lines: Contemporary Photography from the Piedmont”

Oct. 4–Feb. 10. Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham. 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

Examine the works of more than 35 North Carolina artists in a group exhibition that includes portraiture and landscape that’s conceptual, abstract and experimental. The exhibition blends the photography of both emerging and established photographers with images from the 1970s to the present day.





Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $4 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 17 and younger, active duty military, veterans and alumni with identification. General admission is free all day on Thursdays.

Victor Solomon’s “Xanadu,” 2018, steel, stained glass and Swarovski crystal will be included in CAM Raleigh’s “Above the Rim” exhibition. Geordy Pearson

“Above the Rim”

Oct. 5–Feb. 3. CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org

Thirteen internationally renowned artists explore basketball through the lens of art and celebrate the energy, poetry, community and excitement of the game. The exhibition views basketball as a sport and a cultural phenomenon that crosses boundaries and connects communities across class, race, gender, nationality and age.





Cost: $5. Free to artists, members, students, first responders, teachers, skateboarders, military, veterans and their families.

“Vernon Pratt: All the Possibilities of Sixteen”

One of 256 panels from Vernon Pratt’s piece, “All the Possibilities of Sixteen,” that is 18’ high by 110’ long. It will be exhibited at the Gregg Museum in Raleigh from Oct. 11 through Feb. 10. Courtesy of Gregg Museum

Oct. 11–Feb. 10. Opening reception, Oct. 11, 6 – 8 p.m. Gregg Museum of Art & Design at NC State University, Raleigh.

Durham artist and jazz musician Vernon Pratt called his approach “mathematical abstraction.” Pratt, who taught art at Duke, died in a bike accident in 2000, leaving most of his art unexhibited. His largest work, “All the Possibilities of Sixteen” is 18 feet high by 110 feet wide, divided into more than a million units. It starts at one end with all white squares and ends with all black squares with every possible combination in-between. This never-before-displayed work was inspired by his fascination with permutations, progressions and patterns.





Cost: Free

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art”

Oct. 13–Jan. 20. North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

Georgia O’Keeffe, “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1,1932,” oil on canvas, 48x40 in., will be included in “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” at North Carolina Museum of Art. Edward C. Robison III Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

Painter Georgia O’Keeffe was known for her extraordinary flowers and New Mexico landscapes. Art lovers will be able to see more than 35 paintings, sculptures and personal artifacts from the woman often called the “mother of American modernism.” “The Beyond” presents some of O’Keeffe’s most important works and the work of 20 emerging artists, selected for their perspectives on O’Keeffe’s themes, including flowers, bodies, still lifes, skyscrapers, desert landscapes, and the delicate interplay between realism and abstraction.





Cost: The following two shows are ticketed together. Tickets for members are on sale now; nonmembers can buy tickets Sept. 4. $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military, groups of 10 or more and college students; $12 for youth from 7 -18; free for children ages 6 and under. Free Friday nights for college students with ID. Free for members’ first visit, half-price for subsequent visits.

“Candida Höfer in Mexico”

Oct. 13–Jan. 20. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh.

German photographer Candida Höfer has photographed significant buildings around the world, including the Louvre in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and La Scala in Milan. This exhibition features 25 large-scale photographs of the interiors of libraries, convents, theaters, churches and museums throughout Mexico.